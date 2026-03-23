90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days' Elise Just Went Off On Joshua, And Now I'm Thinking Back To Hunt For Love

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days episode "Mayday! Mayday!" Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!

When Elise Benson debuted on 90 Day: Hunt For Love, I knew she had the potential to be a future franchise star within 90 Day Fiancé. Sure enough, she was brought in for the cast of Before The 90 Days, albeit deeper into the 2026 TV schedule. Though she's late to the party, she's sure made up for it with some dramatic moments that may have her boyfriend Joshua reconsidering ever inviting her to Australia.

As someone watching the latest season of Before The 90 Days after already watching Hunt For Love, I'm seeing a pattern of behavior between the two appearances. Before we get into that, though, let's talk about Elise's latest meltdown with Joshua and why she was ready to pack her bags.

Article continues below

Elise Flipped Out On Joshua After He Was Gone One Morning Without A Heads Up

The episode started with Elise upset after waking to find Joshua gone. When she texted to see where he was, he said he'd be back soon, and she replied, "Oh, enjoy Nat's," a reference to his female friend he'd stayed with before. He put hearts on the comment, which really sent her over the edge, and almost made her start packing her bags to leave.

When Joshua returned, he saw Elise crying and turned to leave. This made her angrier, and she chased him into the hallway to ask why he'd leave if she were crying. After a brief argument, he explained he had actually left for work and hadn't seen his old roommate. They tabled the conversation and went about the day.

The day went well until dinner, when the subject of Joshua living with Nat came up again. Elise isn't convinced there's no romantic past or attachment between them, especially since her boyfriend originally lied to her and said he was living with his parents. It doesn't seem this situation will go away until she has proof about their history, and we're left to wonder how they can overcome this.

Elise's Tendency To Jump To Conclusions And Spiral Was On Display In 90 Day: Hunt For Love

Elise's spiraling at the start of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days' latest episode reminded me of 90 Day: Hunt For Love, and how things went down between her and Rob Warne. The two made a connection on Night One, but when Rob went to talk to other women the following night, Elise flew off the handle at him. Granted, that was partially motivated by her suspicion that he slept with Jeniffer Tarazona, which was true.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More On 90 Day Fiancé 90 Day Fiancé's Brandon And Julia Gibbs Shared The 'Grueling' Story Behind The Birth Of Their Child

Now, Elise is doing the same thing on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days, though I'm apt to believe that Joshua is telling the truth. Elise admitted she has trust issues stemming from past relationships with men, and now I'm wondering whether her reaction on Hunt For Love was more a reflection of her baseline response to relationship stress than it was specific to Rob.

If that's the case, it doesn't seem as though Joshua is interested in continuing the relationship. It's unfortunate for Elise, who I think may need to work on some personal issues before getting out there again to find her future soulmate. We'll see what happens, as some 90 Day couples find a way to make things work despite their drama.

HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month

An HBO Max subscription is the perfect gift for anyone looking to stream 90 Day Fiancé and all of its spinoffs. Plus, with access to HBO originals and other movies, it's a win-win. Read more Read less ▼

Elise's fury is only just getting started, as 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days rolls on at TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. It looks like she's going to have a showdown with Nat in the next episode, so I need to remember to make popcorn next Sunday night.