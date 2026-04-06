90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Has Me Wondering Why Trisha Keeps Giving Rick Chances After Latest Episode

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days episode "Welcome To Your Destination." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription, and read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days is winding down, though it feels that the drama will never stop for some of these couples. Rick Van Vactor has just won back Trisha's trust after she forgave him for cheating on her, and now he's back in the dog house once again for some shady business.

After working so hard to gain her family's approval, Rick took several steps backward, and may need a new girlfriend should he return on another spinoff for the 2026 TV schedule. Then again, maybe not, because Trisha seems to keep giving him chances, no matter how bad things get between them.

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Trisha Caught Rick Texting His Ex Hours After They Left Her Parents House

After agreeing to have a child with Trisha, Rick received her father's blessing and they were off to enjoy the rest of their trip together. Unfortunately, a flight delay led to more time in the airport, and for her to catch a glimpse at something on his phone she wasn't supposed to see.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days went on to reveal that Trisha saw a text exchange between Rick and his ex-girlfriend from Colombia, the same woman he cheated on her with. The conversation showed they were messaging back and forth when he was staying with her parents, but that wasn't even what made her lock herself in the bathroom. It was a text in which he told his ex "Some of the most beautiful times of my life has been with you," that set her off, and made her want to get as far away from Rick as possible.

Next Week's Preview Shows Trisha Will Give Rick An Ultimatum, But Will It Stick?

A preview for next week's 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days showed Trisha confronting Rick, and telling her that the only way this relationship will continue is if he blocks his ex, and tells her to leave him alone. In an unfathomable twist that I haven't seen since he somehow got her forgiveness after holding off telling her about the infidelity, Rick somehow got Trisha to forgive him once again.

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Here's the twist: the preview ended with Rick talking about how he needed to be "honest about his feelings." We can only speculate on what that means, but CinemaBlend can confirm that we've seen evidence that they are no longer together as of 2026. After all this, are we about to see Rick dump Trisha?

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If so, Darcey Silva can breathe easy because I think we have a new winner for worst breakup on the show. I gotta feel for Trisha because she does seem to genuinely like Rick, but hopefully, at a certain point, she's better off pursuing another relationship.

HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month

Watch the latest season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days or and of the other spinoffs over on HBO Max.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days continues on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm really curious about what Rick is going to tell Trisha after being given the ultimatum, and whether they'll still be a couple by the time the tell-all kicks off.