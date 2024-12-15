‘Things Happened’: Chuck Lorre Famously Fired Charlie Sheen From Two And A Half Men. What It Was Like To Work Together Again

We’re nearing the end of the 2024 TV schedule, but that doesn’t mean all of the year’s noteworthy premieres happened already. Case in point: the same night that the Chuck Lorre-produced spinoff Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage aired its first midseason finale, the mega-producer’s streaming comedy Bookie kicked off Season 2 on Max, with viewers once again getting a special appearance or two from Two and a Half Men vet and one-time star Charlie Sheen.

As many area already aware, Lorre and Sheen were engaged in one of pop culture’s wildest feuds, with the actor’s increasingly bizarre behavior sabotaging his stint on Two and a Half Men and causing him to lose that gig. It took years for the two celebs to bury the hatchet, which essentially happened as Bookie’s first season was coming together. And it’s clear that initial reunion was not only comfortable for the duo, but also enjoyable, considering they teamed back up for Season 2 cameos.

Speaking with People, Lorre addressed working with Charlie Sheen again for the streaming comedy alongside stars Sebastian Maniscalco and Omar Dorsey, and had only good things to say. In his words:

He's the real deal. It was meaningful. It was really meaningful to work again, and have fun. And yes, he was more than happy to make fun of himself. He's able to step outside and look at his persona as it was and make fun of it. This shows a lot of courage.

To that end, Sheen plays himself on Bookie, or at least a partially fictionalized version of himself. It's definitely not the most flattering role, as the Hot Shots actor is engaging in a bit of self-parody that addresses his impulses and addictions. That said, Lorre spoke ahead of Season 1 about Sheen’s one big request being that he didn’t want to specifically address his past drug addiction, saying that time of his life had already been covered more than enough.

Chuck Lorre talked about how he and Sheen had such a good working relationship for longer than many shows get to stay on the air, and shared kind words for Charlie Sheen’s professional talents, saying:

We had a wonderful relationship for over eight years on Two and a Half Men. And then things happened. And so to find our way back to having that friendship again, and I'm a big admirer of his work, I always have been. It's never been about the work. The work is impeccable.

After watching Season 2 of Bookie, fans will probably hope to see Sheen taking on more of a starring role in an upcoming Chuck Lorre creation, possibly even with former Two and a Half Men co-star Jon Cryer joining in. But we'll have to wait and see if the writer-producer can craft a new story that utilizes the Spin City vet's comedic chops just as well.

Bookie’s Season 2 premiere is currently available to steam with a Max subscription, with new episodes debuting every Thursday until the season wraps up a month into the 2025 TV schedule.