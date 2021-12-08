Two Fan-Favorite 90 Day Fiancé Couples Are Getting Their Own Spinoffs

The 90 Day Fiancé series is notorious for showcasing big drama between its endless assortment of couples, as well as the sheer amount of spinoffs it produced in recent years. With around 15 spinoffs already existing in the franchise , the producers have added another pair of offshoots, with each starring a fan-favorite couple. David & Annie: After the 90 Days and Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days are both in the works and will offer more stories on two couples that audiences typically only see in their bedrooms, and we won't be waiting long before they premiere!

David Toborowsky, Annie Suwan, Loren Brovarnik, and Alexei Brovarnik are staples on the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff Pillow Talk, but they’re now jumping off their beds and back into the franchise at large. The After the 90 Days format promises to pull back the curtain on the exciting lives of both couples after each took their walk down the aisle. Here’s some of what we can expect from these new shows ahead of their release Monday, January 10th.

David & Annie: After The 90 Days

David and Annie’s season focuses on their efforts to bring Annie’s 14-year-old brother Jordan and 16-year-old cousin Amber to the U.S. The goal is to bring both teens over to the States and then serve as their guardians. For that to happen, though, the couple first journeys to Annie’s hometown in Thailand and faces a line of obstacles while learning the process for guardianship is more complicated than expected.

Loren & Alexei: After The 90 Days

For Loren and Alexei's season of After The 90 Days, the 90 Day Fiancé crew documented Loren’s second pregnancy, so viewers will get to watch all the chaos involved with parenting two children under the age of two. Other things teased for their season include Alexei making a last-minute trip back to Israel, mommy and me classes , and a trip to the NICU that sounds very intense.

One interesting thing to note about these two shows is that they will each seemingly air 30-minute episodes. That’s typically on the shorter end for 90 Day Fiancé shows, but when factoring in the two airing back-to-back, it’ll make for a solid hour, with one half dedicated to David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan and the other dedicated to the Brovarniks . For long-time fans of the franchise, it’ll be a treat to see two beloved couples out and about in new episodes once again.

One thing I wonder is whether or not After The 90 Days will operate with a revolving door of returning couples coming in and out, presuming they prove to be a success. For example, could we eventually see Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi get their own dedicated 30-minute block for a storyline in a future season? We can only speculate for now, while perhaps feeling grateful that TLC decided to kick off this spinoff with one of its least problematic and enjoyable couples.