It’s been very clear from the opening (express pass-oriented) episode of The Amazing Race 39 that producers were hoping for an all-women team to win. The season started out with five all-women teams, and subsequent episodes have noted various milestones the ladies have hit and more. On one level, it’s been nice to see so many ladies in the mix. Yet, because of the way gameplay has been set up, the same mixed gender teams were targeted myriad times, and that has meant two INCREDIBLE teams have not really being treated as threats.

I'm about to get into spoiler's for last week's "Million Dollar Moves" episode on the 2026 TV schedule, including who was eliminated, so heads up! Still with me? Great.

Hear me out, because I’m about to semi-talk some smack about the games Ali & Joanna and Anne-Marie & Riley have played, and I want to make it clear I like both teams. They’re good TV. They’re strong competitors. I especially appreciate the likable personalities both teams have exhibited. The soccer pals and mother-daughter duo have great respect for their partners, but because of the way the new season was put together and edited they have just skated by.

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Because Ali & Joanna aligned with Ann-Marie & Riley early on, they’ve had a big advantage compared to a lot of other teams. I don’t think anyone is really on the look out for them, either, despite the fact both teams have earned a first place finish twice. They are threats, but because the mixed gender team of Michelle & Matt was highlighted as “the big threat” and went on a midseason three-episode winning tear, these other two teams have stayed under the radar.

(Image credit: CBS Broadcasting)

This Week’s Episode Was Really Annoying

Listen, I feel like The Amazing Race producers knew Matt & Michelle would be targeted in the double U-Turn, but they and Daisha and Dalton prevailed anyway during that first live round. Then, the next week they set up a second double U-Turn, and of course Matt & Michelle were targeted again. Phil called the couple “dynamic” in this BTS Race video , and given how fun they were to watch, I wish things would have shaken out a bit differently so another (or other) teams were targeted that second episode, but that is what it is.

The bigger problem, however? The way the challenge was set up led to all of the other teams working together. Everyone huddled together and gave each other answers like they were cheating on a pop quiz, and then Matt & Michelle had to go it alone. They also had to do both sides of the challenge with no help. Yes, struggling with directions didn’t help, but they were at a heavy disadvantage due to being targeted. The other teams weren’t.

I’m sure TAR would call it fair gameplay. I call it boring TV.

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The thing is, as a former soccer player myself, I get the competitive attitude, and I’d love to see Ali & Joanna win. I’ve actually felt that way even before Michelle & Matt started dominating. I think it’s probably a strength for the two leading lady teams they’re both just skating by under-the-radar this season. If I were them, I’d be extremely happy about this outcome and the way the show has ultimately set them up for success.

(Image credit: CBS Broadcasting)

I honestly more blame the set up of the race this season for creating a non-compelling narrative. Allowing teams to “work together” has been a point of contention on The Amazing Race for a long time. (Like I can remember a major incident back in Season 32, so years, and producers have even discussed making changes before.)

There’s always a question of “where is the line,” right? Is it OK to give another team directions or point them in the right direction with a clue? I’d argue yes. Is it OK to work together on a detail-oriented counting challenge 100% so that the colluding teams all finish together? Even if the Race says that’s fine, I’d argue those episodes make the show go from a 9/10 to a 2/10 for those who are watching.

Just something to consider, Race producers.

Anyway, this “working together” philosophy has certainly helped Ali & Joanna and Ann-Marie & Riley get through a lot of challenges this season, and they’ve managed to do it with most of the other teams being none the wiser, or at least not seeing them as real threats to win. There's a lot of money at stake, and per TAR’s rules, they aren’t doing anything wrong. Still, if an all-women team wins this season, I would have liked it way better if they’d done it on their own merit, and not because of some Amazing Race challenge loopholes.