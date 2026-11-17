Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day: Hunt For Love episode "The Girl Who Had Second Thoughts." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription, and read at your own risk!

90 Day: Hunt For Love has already featured some mini feuds between cast members, but nothing on the level of what is allegedly just around the corner. The latest episode ended with a fireside argument between Jamal Menzies and Razvan Ciocoi, and this might just end with the latter's removal from the franchise.

90 Day Fiancé franchise's most controversial moment on the 2026 TV schedule may be just around the corner, based on context clues. With Jamal and Razvan's argument at the campfire heating up, what happened after was so big it leaked while Season 2 was still filming. Here's what we know.

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Razvan Was Allegedly Booted From Hunt For Love Season 2

It was alleged before this season aired that Razvan and another 90 Day: Hunt For Love star named Landon were removed from the show. In the alleged report, it was said that Razvan directed a racial slur toward Jamal during an argument. The same was said of Landon, though it's unclear if that was related to this incident.

90 Day fans were confused when Razvan appeared at the start of the season and thought Hunt For Love might try to edit around him. I personally hadn't expected that since historically, we've seen other cast members remain in the series even if they were not welcomed back after filming.

What Razvan Has Said About The Incident

Razvan has since spoken on the alleged incident on 90 Day: Hunt For Love, and what he said to Jamal. When someone on Instagram noted that he never denied that he said the slur, Razvan replied with the following (via @90DayFianceUpdate):

Even if I deny it, people will still believe what they want beacuse their frustrations that 'life isn't fair.' In Europe people are not racist! The only country who are racist is USA, Russia, And Middle East. Europeans are not.

It would appear that he's sticking with the narrative that he did not utter the slur, which makes me curious if the 90 Day: Hunt For Love team has footage of it. If so, will it air in the episode, and will we get to see Razvan's removal? Those are the big questions that remain unanswered amid this situation.

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Razvan returned in 90 Day: Hunt For Love after he was initially featured in Before The 90 Days with Amanda Wilhelm. Presumably, his starting a relationship in this spinoff could've led to his return to the franchise, though it seems unlikely he'll work with TLC again after this. As for Jamal Menzies, it's looking like we'll see him and Emma Perry in a future 90 Day season, though it's always possible they'll break up before the season ends.

90 Day: Hunt For Love continues on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune in next week to see what all goes down, and keep an eye out for what Jamal or Razvan may have to say online afterward.