As a Disneyland expert and superfan, there are a few items on my bucket list that I know I’ll probably never do. Those include dining at Club 33 and getting a chance to sleep inside Sleeping Beauty’s Castle. It turns out, there’s another thing that’s so exclusive I didn’t even know it was an option: sleep in Walt’s former Disneyland apartment over the newly updated Pirates of the Caribbean attraction.

While appearing on the orange carpet at the slime-obsessed 2026 Kids’ Choice Awards, Once Upon a Time princess and beloved Zootopia actress Ginnifer Goodwin revealed that she is one of the lucky few who have been able to cross that item off her hypothetical bucket list. And from the sound of it, it was an amazing experience! During her interview with Hollywood ReelTime, Goodwin said:

I’ve gone around the park, after midnight in like a robe and slippers.

First, Goodwin gets to play the original Disney Princess Snow White in the hit ABC drama Once Upon A Time, and then she gets to voice Zootopia's Judy Hopps, one of the most beloved animated rabbits. And now, she gets to go to Disneyland whenever she wants and get to stay the night in the park. It's not like I’m totally not jealous or anything! Seriously, though, what I love is that she can appreciate the privilege, given she's a fellow Disney fanatic. Check out this recap from her late 2025 trip to Walt Disney World Resort:

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

Most Disneyland fans are likely aware of Walt’s apartment above the firehouse on Main Street, which guests previously were able to visit through a paid guided tour. However, many might not know that the space above the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction was also an apartment built for Walt and his family to stay and entertain guests at, since the aforementioned firehouse apartment was too small. Unfortunately, Disney passed before the suite was completed, and his brother opted to halt construction.

It wasn’t until 2006, when Disneyland ran the “Year of a Million Dreams” promotion, that his dreams came to fruition. Thanks to the plans Walt Disney left behind, the space was turned into a suite that was made available to a randomly selected guest of the park. When the promotion ended, it became a space only Disney elite, like Goodwin and her family, could access.

More on Zootopia I’m All In On Zootopia Director’s Response To The Fans Who Want Romance Between Judy And Nick

Unfortunately, for me and Goodwin, the apartment of Pirates of the Caribbean is no longer an option for hosting an in-park sleepover. In 2017, the space was reimagined into an exclusive dining experience, 21 Royal. Technically, this experience is open to all guests, but it comes with a pretty hefty price tag: $18,000 for up to 12 guests. I guess that’s another item I’m definitely not going to cross off my bucket list!

From the sounds of the interview, Goodwin still has a few items on her own list that she hasn’t crossed off, like sleeping in the suite inside the castle. Considering the success of Zootopia 2, the reveal of the upcoming sequel Zootopia 3, and her love for all things Disney, I’m sure the Mouse will pull some strings and allow her access to the coveted spot one of these days. I just hope she takes lots of pictures and shares them with her nearly 450K followers.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you’re local to Disneyland, you might be able to catch Ginnifer Goodwin enjoying the parks, but for those who aren’t, you can stream Once Upon a Time and both Zootopia films with an active Disney+ subscription.