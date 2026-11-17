I absolutely loved Channing Tatum's Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine. His ridiculous Cajun accent, the way Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool couldn't understand half of what he was saying, and the fact that Tatum finally got to play the character after years of trying made his appearance one of my favorite parts of the movie. But with Gambit returning for Avengers: Doomsday on the 2026 movie schedule , I've been wondering whether Marvel would give him more to do than make everybody laugh. Thankfully, Kevin Feige has some reassuring news.

Speaking with Empire about the upcoming Marvel movie and the return of the original Fox-era X-Men , the Marvel Studios president discussed what audiences can expect from Tatum's Remy LeBeau. And it sounds like the character will have considerably more going on this time around. According to Feige:

He's a standout. It's fun to see Gambit be as charismatic as he was in Deadpool & Wolverine, and yet in Doomsday it's not all for laughs. He's a fully-rounded character.

That's exactly what I was hoping to hear. Don't get me wrong, I laughed every time Gambit opened his mouth in Deadpool & Wolverine. Watching the Merc with the Mouth struggle to decipher his thick accent was hilarious, especially when he asked whether the Minions were his dialect coach. But I also want to see Tatum get a chance to actually play Gambit as a full-fledged character. After all, the mutant hero has quite a bit more going for him than an accent and a deck of exploding playing cards.

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In the comics, Remy LeBeau is a former thief with a complicated past, and his relationship with Rogue remains one of the X-Men's most recognizable romances. There's plenty for Marvel to work with. Considering how long Tatum fought to play him, I'd hate to see the character reduced to merely comic relief.

(Image credit: Marvel)

For years, the actor tried to get a standalone Gambit movie made at 20th Century Fox. The project went through numerous delays and creative changes before Disney acquired the studio, and the film was ultimately canceled. Then Ryan Reynolds helped bring Tatum's version of the mutant to life in 2024, finally giving him the opportunity he'd been chasing for the better part of a decade.

Tatum has already said his approach to Gambit would change for Doomsday. He previously explained that directors Anthony and Joe Russo wanted him to dial back the exaggerated Cajun accent , allowing the character to have more serious moments without losing what made his introduction so entertaining.

With that in mind, Feige's latest comments become particularly encouraging. It's one thing to promise a slightly more understandable Gambit, but hearing that Marvel considers him a standout character suggests they're giving the 21 Jump Street star room to explore another side of Remy.

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Of course, there's still plenty we don't know about his role in the epic comic book movie. Doomsday is bringing back several familiar X-Men, including James Marsden's Cyclops, Ian McKellen's Magneto and Patrick Stewart's Professor X. Empire also revealed a new look at Gambit alongside Cyclops outside the X-Mansion, which is pretty cool considering Tatum never got to appear alongside the original team during Fox's run. With Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom threatening the multiverse, I imagine there will be plenty of opportunities for Gambit to put those playing cards to work.

I'm excited to see what Tatum does with a character he clearly loves, especially now that he gets another opportunity to play him. Keep the charm, let him crack a few jokes, and maybe give the guy a few standout character moments that audiences won't soon forget. That's not asking too much, is it?