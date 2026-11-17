I Didn’t Have Brad Pitt Weighing In On Robert Pattinson As Bond On My 2026 Bingo Card, But Why Not?
Pattinson's Bond casting has broken the internet.
Yesterday the internet exploded when it was revealed that Robert Pattinson will be the next James Bond in Denis Villeneuve's developing 26th movie in the franchise. Fans had big reactions to this 007 news, and plenty of other figured in Hollywood have also weighed in. I didn't have Brad Pitt sharing his views on my bingo card, but why not?
The James Bond movies make up one of the most popular franchises of all time, and fans have been wondering about who might replace Daniel Craig since No Time to Die's ending ended his run as the character. We finally have our answer, and at the premiere of The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth (via Deadline) Pitt weighed in about the casting news. The Oscar-winning actor shared his thoughts with:
There you have it. Amidst all the discourse about the casting news, the Fight Club actor approves of Pattinson becoming the next 007 after Daniel Craig's Bond films. He's clearly been impressed with the talents for the Twilight actor, who has had a truly busy year thanks to roles in The Drama, The Odyssey, and Dune: Part Three. We'll just have to wait and see what he brings to the table as everyone's favorite MI6 agent.
Now that we have our next James, there are a number of questions about what Denis Villeneuve has up his sleeve for the rest of the cast. Folks are debating who the next Bond Girl will be, but the developing movie will also need a villain. In the same appearance Brad Pitt was asked if he'd be down to play the antagonist in the 26th Bond movie, responding with:
Honestly, sign me up. While the response to Pattinson's casting has been mixed, I have to assume that fans of the Bond films would love to see Brad Pitt play a villain in the beloved franchise. This is no confirmation that he's actually being considered for a role, but perhaps these comments will get back to Villeneuve and inspire him to set up a meeting. I'm definitely going to keep my fingers crossed.
The internet is still ablaze from the news of Pattinson's new gig, so the pressure is on for him to deliver whenever Bond 26 actually begins production. The 40 year-old actor is definitely keeping busy, especially as he's currently working on The Batman: Part II.
The Bond movies are streaming now in their entirety with an Amazon Prime subscription. Pattinson and Denis Villeneuve's first collaboration will be on display Dune: Part Three hits theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.