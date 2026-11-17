Yesterday the internet exploded when it was revealed that Robert Pattinson will be the next James Bond in Denis Villeneuve's developing 26th movie in the franchise. Fans had big reactions to this 007 news, and plenty of other figured in Hollywood have also weighed in. I didn't have Brad Pitt sharing his views on my bingo card, but why not?

The James Bond movies make up one of the most popular franchises of all time, and fans have been wondering about who might replace Daniel Craig since No Time to Die's ending ended his run as the character. We finally have our answer, and at the premiere of The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth (via Deadline) Pitt weighed in about the casting news. The Oscar-winning actor shared his thoughts with:

I love this idea. I love what he’s been doing. I love his choices, and I think he’s the real deal. That’s great. Good call.

There you have it. Amidst all the discourse about the casting news, the Fight Club actor approves of Pattinson becoming the next 007 after Daniel Craig's Bond films. He's clearly been impressed with the talents for the Twilight actor, who has had a truly busy year thanks to roles in The Drama, The Odyssey, and Dune: Part Three. We'll just have to wait and see what he brings to the table as everyone's favorite MI6 agent.

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Now that we have our next James, there are a number of questions about what Denis Villeneuve has up his sleeve for the rest of the cast. Folks are debating who the next Bond Girl will be, but the developing movie will also need a villain. In the same appearance Brad Pitt was asked if he'd be down to play the antagonist in the 26th Bond movie, responding with:

You know, I’d like to do that. My man Javier [Bardem] did it so well. It’s tall shoes, but I’d take that on.

Honestly, sign me up. While the response to Pattinson's casting has been mixed, I have to assume that fans of the Bond films would love to see Brad Pitt play a villain in the beloved franchise. This is no confirmation that he's actually being considered for a role, but perhaps these comments will get back to Villeneuve and inspire him to set up a meeting. I'm definitely going to keep my fingers crossed.

The internet is still ablaze from the news of Pattinson's new gig, so the pressure is on for him to deliver whenever Bond 26 actually begins production. The 40 year-old actor is definitely keeping busy, especially as he's currently working on The Batman: Part II.

The Bond movies are streaming now in their entirety with an Amazon Prime subscription. Pattinson and Denis Villeneuve's first collaboration will be on display Dune: Part Three hits theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list.