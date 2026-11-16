Kelly Clarkson never fails to entertain or make me emotional on The Voice. I enjoy seeing her bring out the heartfelt words of encouragement, maybe even more than I enjoy watching her attempt to steal country singers from Riley Green. (But only slightly.) She never shies away from tearing up, or channeling what she learned from her American Idol days, which is what she used to give advice to contestants whenever The Voice goes live.

Something about the way the singer digs deep into the emotions really hits home. The Clarkson's advice may be a little "dark" as she reminds contestants to live in every moment, but there’s also something beautifully human about it. Clarkson is possibly influenced by the passing of her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock when she reminds her team that life is short. She shares with People ahead of The Voice’s live shows in early November what she tells contestants:

I know this sounds dark and I don’t mean it to. I mean it to sound so beautiful and in the moment and present, but you just don’t know how long you have on this planet. We’re artists, enjoy the moment. You might mess up and that’s OK, as long as people want to watch people being incredible at what they do.

Clarkson knows exactly what they’re experiencing. Not only did she go through a similar competition on American Idol, but she often performs live at concerts, events, and even during her former show’s “Kellyoke” segments. This is part of the reason her talk show was so popular, even winning multiple daytime Emmys for outstanding series .

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While Clarkson has definitely upped her zany antics, including trying to give a contestant her hair , she’s also continues to bring the emotions. There’s always at least one singer who brings Clarkson (and the rest of us) to tears , and it all has to do with her appreciation for experiencing every moment. That’s exactly what she wants her team to know, even if it makes her sound like a mom:

I didn’t want them to be so nervous. It sounds really cheesy but really being present in the moment like, ‘Hey this is a really special thing that you’re getting to do right now. Really take that in.’ I’m such a mom.

As a mom of two, this has likely impacted her outlook on competition, especially when it comes to younger contestants like 13-year-old Brianna Cameron. Though who didn't share a tear during "Inseparable"? However, it’s not all emotional on The Voice as Clarkson reminds us yet again why she may just be the funniest Coach.... even if this season gave her some humorous competition. Whether it’s engaging in some smack talk with her fellow coaches or upping the g oofy hijinks , it’s obvious she’s having a good time.

Season 30 has been a blast, and it’s largely due to the four coaches, which includes Adam Levine and newbie coaches Queen Latifah and Riley Green. However, while I’ve enjoyed the zany zingers and even the duck blind prank, it’s the emotional moments and performances that seem to land a little harder.

You can watch new episodes of The Voice every Monday on NBC and the next day with a Peacock subscription . The season is quickly winding down with the finale just around the corner on December 14.