It’s hard to believe it’s been over 14 years since audiences first saw Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss Everdeen volunteer as tribute for the 74th Hunger Games. While so much time has passed, that series of book-to-screen adaptations remains greatly loved by fans. Lawrence herself seems to have an appreciation for that time in her life as well even if it wasn’t always easy for her to control the craziness. Ahead of her return as Katniss, Lawrence shared a sweet throwback pic of herself with two of her key co-stars, and her caption is great.

Lawrence is set to play Katniss for the first time in over a decade in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, which is set to hit the 2026 movie schedule in a matter of days. It would seem that the Oscar winner is feeling a bit nostalgic, as she recently took to her Instagram stories to share some classic pics, possibly from press tours from the early aughts. One particularly sweet photo shows Lawrence alongside Peeta Mellark actor Josh Hutcherson and Gale Hawthorne star Liam Hemsworth. Check out it below:

(Image credit: Instagram)

The mere sight of this lovely photo is enough to hit someone with a hearty helping of early 2010s nostalgia. I can still remember the sheer amount of buzz that surrounded the release of the first Hunger Games movie adapted from Suzanne Collins’ beloved book series. What we see in that picture are the smiling faces of three people in the midst of an amazing professional journey. Also, leave it to “J. Law” to choose such a cheeky caption for the photo and, let’s be real, the statement isn’t untrue either.

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What I really want to know is when exactly this photo was taken. I mean, was this taken around the time the OG film in the young adult franchise came out or at a later date. Regardless, I appreciate Lawrence sharing such sweet mementos, and you can check out another post down below. This one features two black-and-white photos — one of the trio hanging out on what appears to be a bridge and another shot of them on a bed:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Jennifer Lawrence is practically revered for her role as Katniss at this point, as many still hold her performance in high regard, including others who’ve since joined the franchise. Earlier this year, Sunrise on the Reaping’s Maya Hawke praised Lawrence for her character’s impact on the action genre. Ironically, Lawrence explained years ago that she was scared to sign on for the movies, given such blockbusters can “make or break a career.” I think it’s safe to say that everything turned out fine, though.

Josh Hutcherson has also expressed warm feelings about the reception he’s received for his performance as Peeta, which has blown fans away. Though Hutcherson had been away from the franchise for some time, he admitted last fall that he felt a bit of FOMO over not being a part of the newer films. That has changed, however, as Hutcherson is reprising Peeta alongside Lawrence’s Katniss and Woody Harrelson’s (older) Haymitch Abernathy in the latest installment.

How exactly that aforementioned trio of actors factors into this prequel film is unclear at the moment. Nevertheless, I’m sure fans are just pleased that they’ll be returning in some kind of capacity. For now, though, I just find it lovely that Jennifer Lawrence is embracing her memories, and I hope she and the “girls” are able to somehow make some new ones down the road.

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Check out The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping when it opens in theaters on November 20. In the meantime, stream the original four films now with a Peacock subscription, or check them out for free on Tubi.