Even the best reality TV shows can be accused of being scripted, and while not every claim is substantiated, there are a lot of allegations. Personally, like many others, I might be taken aback on the off chance that such a claim turns out to be true. Just recently, I found two stories from people who allegedly got a first-hand look at the inner workings of America's Got Talent and Bar Rescue, and they're fascinating to read.

AGT regularly draws claims online, with people alleging that it's scripted or faking parts of its programming. This latest claim from Reddit comes from someone who allegedly worked on the set and took issue with how one contestant's story was edited in the episode. Take a read:

I worked on America's Got Talent's 7th season and I never watched the show before working on it. I spent 4 days working, interviewing talented people with a camera crew and producer. I will not forget, we interviewed this one older woman who was a drummer. She was vibrant and friendly and we had a great talk, and then I watched when the episode aired and they recut the interview to make her seem flighty and mentally... off. Then she goes out on stage in front of the country for Sharon Osborne to mock her. It was bad, it was heartbreaking, that this woman's crime was 'older than 40 and good at drums' and the people making that show took liberty to destroy her on a national platform. They asked me to work on season 8 and I turned them down without a conversation.

It's not uncommon for reality TV show subjects to complain about receiving unflattering or dishonest edits. Over the years, stars have alleged that producers can get the response they want out of them and then edit the footage to make it appear they said something entirely different from what they meant. If AGT actually engaged in this, it wouldn't be different from claims against many other shows on the 2026 TV schedule. Regardless, this should be a gentle reminder for viewers not to believe everything they see.

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The thread also revealed someone who was pretty upset with Bar Rescue after the show allegedly "ruined" one of his favorite locales. The renovation show is wildly popular and entertaining, but that doesn't always mean it's tackling bars that are in trouble. On that note, per the aforementioned user, his go-to bar didn't even need to be rescued:

This bar was packed ALL THE TIME. You drive by at 3 PM on a Tuesday, packed. 2 PM on a Sunday, packed. On more than one occasion, we had gone to the bar on a Friday or Saturday to find no place to sit because it was so full. They even bought the space next to them and knocked out a wall to make more room...Then we heard that Bar Rescue was coming. We wondered why they would need to 'rescue' this bar that was always full of people. But we got excited to see our bar on TV.

From there, the writer claimed the bar's owners removed all the furniture and revamped the menu with new cocktails. His wife apparently stood in line to attend the reopening and was instructed before entering that she could only order the signature cocktail.

When the Bar Rescue episode aired, it pushed the narrative that the cocktails were super popular and that "no one wants beer." As mentioned, attendees were allegedly told they could only purchase cocktails, which made it seem like the show's producers decided that would be the story before filming ever began. In the end, the "rescue" ended up ruining the bar, at least in this person's opinion:

People stopped going. Last time I went, it was a Friday night, and there were like 6 other people in the place. The bar ended up moving locations, and now I don't have a neighborhood place anymore. Fuck Bar Rescue.

The whole account really makes me rethink the times I've seen Jon Taffer give advice on how to fix a bar. Of course, this is all alleged, and it's not like there are receipts or concrete proof of these claims. It isn't necessarily hard to believe, but given the lack of hard evidence or even any identifiable information, I'd take it with a grain of salt.

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While America's Got Talent and Bar Rescue aren't the only reality television shows accused of scripting their unscripted moments, they are two established legacy shows. I'm sure they won't be the last shows to be accused of being deceptive to the audience watching at home, but I'm not sure it'll actually keep anyone from watching.

The 2026 TV schedule is winding down, but there is still lots of good TV to watch. Even if it is reality television, there's no shortage of entertainment as we close out the year.