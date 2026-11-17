Rick Devens has simple advice for those who want to be on reality television, and for anyone who wants to be on the best reality shows, I'd listen up. Apparently the key to getting in the position to win Big Brother, or make wild moves on Survivor, is to be bold... even if you look foolish.

While we've seen people win Big Brother and Survivor by playing the middle, the most memorable winners and players are the ones who make the big moves. Other reality stars may suggest being chill, but not Devens. He told The Observer the key to his moves is this:

Don’t be scared to look stupid or fail.

I think that's some universal advice most reality stars would give, which is why they were put on TV to begin with. Casting directors don't seek out people who will strive to worry about every move that's on camera, what could go wrong, or make rash decisions.

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Rick Devens just won Big Brother, so he's a great person to ask this question. Not many people get the chance to play on both BB and Survivor, so those should continue to listen when it comes to why it's important to be fearless. As he continued:

You’re going to handicap yourself. You’re going to keep yourself from doing amazing things and having the most fun. Just go for it. Be fearless.

All this to say, not every person on reality television is Rick Devens. He's speaking with the bias of someone who was put on Survivor initially and welcomed back because of how he played. It's that same fearlessness that got him on Big Brother, hoping that "Chaos Devens" would be activated.

There's been some debate of whether Devens played as fast and loose on BB as he did on Survivor. Coming in the game with built-in allies in Dee Valladares and Angela Murray, as well as being voted to receive powers, certainly allowed him some freedom to make moves that other Houseguests weren't afforded. I would imagine that if any of those other Houseguests had been given those big of powers, they would've also jumped on the opportunity.

Rick Devens and Big Brother's producers, for that matter, would argue he and the icons had the biggest targets on their backs going into the game. The advantages allowed them to "even the odds" and prevent being targeted from the jump and being sent out of the game immediately. Neither had pointed out that former winner Rachel Reilly played in the previous season with only one week of safety as an advantage, but I digress.

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In any case, Rick and the Icons playing Big Brother again resulted in big ratings for the series and a two-season renewal. Bringing in the viewers will also work a lot toward getting someone back on reality television, so I'm just waiting to see if we'll see him again if Season 30 of BB does end up being an all-star season. In the meantime, I'll enjoy all his previous reality TV appearances on Paramount+.