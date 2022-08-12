Two Years After Divorce From Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler Addressed Cheating Rumors And Called Ex's Public Complaints 'Comical'
By Heidi Venable published
More drama between these exes.
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari decided over two years ago to end their marriage, and lots of opinions have been shared since then regarding what went wrong. Cheating allegations have followed the former NFL quarterback after Cavallari’s combative divorce papers cited “inappropriate marital conduct,” and viewers of Very Cavallari had some vicious comments at the time about not being surprised by the split. The Back to the Beach podcast host recently spoke about her relationship again, prompting a response from her ex that her complaints were “comical.”
Kristin Cavallari went on the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she discussed the end of her relationship with Jay Cutler, which ended in 2020 after seven years of marriage and 10 years together. While she said “nothing major happened at the end,” she did call their marriage “toxic,” and the retired quarterback said on the Sofia With an F (opens in new tab) podcast that he doesn’t know why they still need to be sharing these thoughts publicly two years later. Cutler said:
Jay Cutler refused to “go down that road,” not wanting to air their dirty laundry for the sake of their three children. He said at some point they’re going to read about these comments and have questions, and he doesn’t understand why it’s still being brought up. Kristin Cavallari also acknowledged their children when she spoke about the marriage, saying that their oldest on now Googles their names, so she has to be careful about what she says.
Cheating allegations have followed the couple since even before they split. On Season 3 of Kristin Cavallari’s reality show Very Cavallari, she openly discussed the rumors that Jay Cutler had cheated with her former best friend Kelly Henderson. Despite infidelity not being specifically mentioned in The Hills actress’ divorce allegations, Cutler found himself again denying the rumors, saying on the podcast:
The former Chicago Bear may not be willing to straight-up bad-mouth his ex-wife, but his frustration with the situation is more than apparent in his cheeky "stay tuned" comment and others. Both parties clearly have their three kids in mind, but it doesn’t seem like they agree on what’s best kept just between the two of them.
The two haven’t always been at odds amid their split, to be sure. Kristin Cavallari has revealed that they actually dated again after divorcing, as she said their breakup wasn’t a matter of not loving each other anymore. In the end, dating again proved that they’d made the right decision by splitting up, and they were not going to be together long-term. Hopefully they can come to enough of an understanding to keep doing what’s best for their children. And now we await any and all rebuttals...
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Can usually be found rewatching The West Wing instead of doing anything productive.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.