Two Years After Divorce From Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler Addressed Cheating Rumors And Called Ex's Public Complaints 'Comical'

Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari decided over two years ago to end their marriage , and lots of opinions have been shared since then regarding what went wrong. Cheating allegations have followed the former NFL quarterback after Cavallari’s combative divorce papers cited “inappropriate marital conduct,” and viewers of Very Cavallari had some vicious comments at the time about not being surprised by the split. The Back to the Beach podcast host recently spoke about her relationship again, prompting a response from her ex that her complaints were “comical.”

Kristin Cavallari went on the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she discussed the end of her relationship with Jay Cutler, which ended in 2020 after seven years of marriage and 10 years together. While she said “nothing major happened at the end,” she did call their marriage “toxic,” and the retired quarterback said on the Sofia With an F (opens in new tab) podcast that he doesn’t know why they still need to be sharing these thoughts publicly two years later. Cutler said:

Why are we having these conversations in public? I mean, why are we doing this? It's comical. It doesn't make sense. No, I don't care what changed. What's happened is what happened, and now we have to have this conversation now and it's like, 'Come on man, let's just... we're done here.'

Jay Cutler refused to “go down that road,” not wanting to air their dirty laundry for the sake of their three children. He said at some point they’re going to read about these comments and have questions, and he doesn’t understand why it’s still being brought up. Kristin Cavallari also acknowledged their children when she spoke about the marriage, saying that their oldest on now Googles their names, so she has to be careful about what she says.

Cheating allegations have followed the couple since even before they split. On Season 3 of Kristin Cavallari’s reality show Very Cavallari, she openly discussed the rumors that Jay Cutler had cheated with her former best friend Kelly Henderson . Despite infidelity not being specifically mentioned in The Hills actress’ divorce allegations , Cutler found himself again denying the rumors, saying on the podcast:

Nope, never cheated. I guess she fell out of love, or it was toxic, I mean, depends on the day I guess. I'm not for sure what she said, and I frankly don't care what she said. Like I said, it's been two and half years. We're done here. And I'm sure there will be a rebuttal to this, so stay tuned for that one.

The former Chicago Bear may not be willing to straight-up bad-mouth his ex-wife, but his frustration with the situation is more than apparent in his cheeky "stay tuned" comment and others. Both parties clearly have their three kids in mind, but it doesn’t seem like they agree on what’s best kept just between the two of them.