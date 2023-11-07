An Update On The Game Of Thrones Scripts In Development At HBO, From Jon Snow To Dunk And Egg
Besides House of the Dragon, what's happening with the other Game of Thrones spinoffs?
The Game of Thrones franchise became a sensation during the show’s run on HBO, inspiring more fans to check out George R.R. Martin’s novels set in Westeros. GoT ended with its controversial final season, but the property recently expanded thanks to the prequel show House of the Dragon. And now we’ve got an update about other Game of Thrones scripts in development at HBO, from Jon Snow’s sequel series to Dunk and Egg. Someone cue the theme song!
Those with a HBO subscription are able to see all the wild murder and twists from the GoT universe, with fans eagerly anticipating House of the Dragon Season 2. But there’s been chatter about a number of other Westerosi projects, so what’s the deal? HBO CEO Casey Bloys recently got honest about the other spinoffs, and made it clear that no other projects are a sure thing. That includes the Jon Snow series starring Kit Harington. While he confirmed the Tales of Dunk and Egg adaptation was green lit and ordered to series, that’s the only one. As he shared with TV Line,
There you have it. In addition to House of the Dragon, it looks like there’s only one other series from Game of Thrones that’s been actually ordered by the network. And it ain’t the Jon Snow series, it’s the upcoming take on George R.R. Martin’s novellas Tales of Dunk and Egg. Sorry to all the Snow fans who have been waiting for Kit Harington’s spinoff.
As previously mentioned, the franchise returned to the small screen with House of the Dragon, whose first season was well received by fans. HOTD was able to keep filming amidst the strikes, so Season 2 should presumably arrive as planned. As for the Jon Snow series, it’s unclear if it’ll ever come to fruition. In the same interview, Bloys spoke about mining other Westerosi stories, saying:
That was pretty cut and dry. For now fans will be treated to HOTD and Dunk and Egg, which is presumably deep into its development process. While it’s still possible that Jon Snow might get his own show down the line, it’s not a done deal with the network. I guess we really know nothing.
While nothing is official at HBO, it does seem like a Jon Snow sequel to GoT would be an easy narrative leap to make. The Game of Thrones series finale saw Kit Harington’s character punished for being a Queenslayer, and sent back to The Wall to live the rest of his life as a member of the Night’s Watch. He’d presumably have plenty of adventures during this time, so hopefully the spinoff actually ends up happening sometime in the future.
The Game of Thrones franchise is currently streaming on Max. Be sure to check out the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.
