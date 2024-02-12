Surprise, Usher Got Married Right Before His Epic Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Performance

Super Bowl LVIII was definitely a sporting event for the books. Not only did this year’s big game feature a thrilling face-off between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, but it also had its fair share of funny commercials and Taylor Swift. (The singer even went viral for chugging a beer.) However, the musician who really stole the show last night was Usher Raymond, who peformed during the halftime show. Many are still buzzing about the electric and nostalgic set that he gave. Now, the public has even more to discuss because, in a surprise turn of events, it seems the artist actually got married shortly before the game.

45-year-old Usher reportedly married longtime girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea this past weekend. Sources tell People that the pair made their matrimonial move just three days before the “Love in This Club” singer took to the stage at Allegiant Stadium. The newly christened Mr. and Mrs. Raymond apparently obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada. Representatives from the Grammy winner have not formally confirmed his marital status, as of yet.

However, it would seem that there’s more evidence that the music icon is indeed a married man again. According to People, photographers spotted the star and his purported new wife after the game as they were taking in the sights in Vegas. It’s said that the multihyphenate was sporting a gold band on his left finger. While nothing is official just yet, that piece of jewelry would seem to suggest that the two tied the knot.

More on the Super Bowl (Image credit: Apple ) Usher's Super Bowl Halftime Show: 3 Ways The Singer's Performance Left Its Mark, Including Closing With 'Yeah!'

Usher - who was formerly married to Tameka Foster for two years and Grace Miguel for three – was first romantically linked to Jennifer Goicoechea back in 2019. In June of that year, they were photographed together at the birthday party of music producer Keith Thomas. Since then, it’s been public knowledge that the two are an item. Goicoechea and the singer also share two children – daughter Sovereign Bo (born in 2020) and son Sire Castrello (born in 2021).

I definitely didn’t have this development on my bingo card, but it’s definitely a happy surprise. Between his Super Bowl halftime show performance and reported nuptials, 2024 is already off to a major start for the R&B titan. And that’s saying a lot given how eventful the past year was for him. In 2023, he released his first single in two years, “Glu” and booked a residency in Boulogne-Billancourt. He also teamed up with Keke Palmer for his “Boyfriend” music video in the aftermath of her then-partner, Darius Jackson, shaming her for dancing with the performer while wearing a sheer dress at her show.

It’s likely that upon hearing this marriage news, plenty of fans will humorously lament the notion of the “U Remind Me” performer once again being a married man. Based on social media, he stirred up a lot of steamy feelings amongst his admirers. However, now more than ever, they’ll have to abide by the saying “look but don’t touch.”

As we wait for further details on the reported union between Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea, we wish them all the best.