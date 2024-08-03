A Vanderpump Rules Star Is The Latest Celebrity To Have Beef With Candace Cameron Bure: 'I Didn't Want To Watch Fuller House'
Another star is calling out the Full House alum.
Candace Cameron Bure has apparently had beef with several notable stars over the last several years for varying reasons. She was called out by JoJo Siwa due to a supposed encounter the two once had, and Bure has even seemingly clashed with former Full House co-star Jodie Sweetin. (On the latter front, it seems that the two now disagree on the drag performance at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games). Now, Bure has been called out by yet another star, and it’s none other than Vanderpump Rules cast member Scheana Shay.
What Did Scheana Shay Have To Say About Candace Cameron Bure?
The 39-year-old Bravo alum claimed during an episode of her Scheananigans podcast that the Hallmark-turned-GAF star wasn’t all that kind when they crossed paths years ago. Scheana Shay discussed the run-in with co-host Kiki Monique after talking about the fallout from the Olympics opening ceremony, which Candace Cameron Bure found “disgusting.” Shay went on to explain what brought her into the former child star’s orbit and how their meeting supposedly went down:
The reality TV veteran’s comments (which can be heard on YouTube) suggest that her meeting with the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries star left a bad taste in her mouth. It was apparently bad enough that it discouraged the VP star from watching Ms. Bure’s hit sitcom:
As of this writing, Candace Cameron Bure has yet to respond to Scheana Shay’s claims, and one has to wonder whether the two might link up to discuss the matter. That could surely be a possibility, especially since Bure previously touched base with JoJo Siwa during their reported tiff.
How Did JoJo Siwa Come Into Conflict With Candace Cameron Bure?
In a TikTok video posted back in July 2022, JoJo Siwa quickly slammed Candace Cameron Bure, not-so-subtly referring to her as the “rudest celebrity” she’d encountered. The former Nickelodeon star didn’t provide any context for that designation at the time. Shortly after, though, Bure revealed that she’d connected with Siwa and explained that the singer’s viewpoint stemmed from a moment at the Fuller House premiere. It was at that time that Bure supposedly dissed Siwa by not taking a photo with her as the then 11-year-old actress had asked. With that, the two seemingly patched everything up, though a little bit of drama persisted.
Natasha Bure, Candace’s daughter, clapped back at the “Guilty Pleasure” singer’s remarks. The younger Bure opined in the eventually deleted post that “someone saying no to taking a photo with you is not a 'rough experience.’” She also declared that the J Team star should “grow up.” While everything still seemed to be smooth sailing between Candace and JoJo Siwa, they became embroiled in another squabble after the former said that GAF’s content would put “traditional marriage” at the core of its storytelling. Siwa, a member of the LGBTQ+ community, dropped an F-bomb while sharing thoughts on the matter. And she would later receive support from Jodie Sweetin, and that move reportedly put Sweetin herself at odds with Bure.
As for the situation involving Scheana Shay, it should be noted that no one else has backed up her comments about Candace Cameron Bure. Whether someone steps forward to corroborate or dispute the Vanderpump Rules star’s account remains to be seen.
