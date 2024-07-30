Jodie Sweetin Reopens Candace Cameron Bure Feud After Full House Co-Star Calls Out Not Liking ‘Last Supper’ Scene During Olympics Opening Ceremony

In less than a week, the 2024 Summer Olympic Games (which are streamable) have garnered much attention, though that’s not simply because of the competitions. Last week’s opening ceremony drew a myriad of responses from across the Internet. A number of people took issue with the performance from drag queens, who were believed to be recreating Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper as part of the show. One of the most notable individuals to slam the show was actress Candace Cameron Bure, who called it “disgusting.” Now, Bure’s Full House co-star, Jodie Sweetin, is weighing in and, in doing so, she’s seemingly reopened her past alleged feud with her on-screen sister.

What Did Jodie Sweetin Say About The Olympics Opening Ceremony?

Candace Cameron Bure shared her thoughts in a video, stating that she usually finds “joy” in the Olympics but was displeased when seeing “opening ceremony completely blaspheme and mock the Christian faith.” Religious entities have even called out the performance, with the Catholic Church calling it a “mockery” of Christianity . However, it would seem that Jodie Sweetin doesn’t hold that same viewpoint.

The actress took to her Instagram story this week to repost a clip shared by actor Walter Masterson. In it, Masterson lampoons a conversation of a person trying to explain the ceremony to someone who’s apparently uninformed. The video shows Masterson attempting to convey that the opening ceremony was based around the Greek god Dionysus as opposed to The Last Supper. Aside from resharing the clip in her stories post, the Hollywood Darlings alum also included a caption that you can see below:

Since the performance, the organizers of the event have since apologized. Artistic director Thomas Jolly released a message that was shared with the Associated Press . In it, he explained that the intention of the ceremony was not to mock Leonardo da Vinci’s painting. Jolly stated that the true purpose of the segment was “to send a message of love, a message of inclusion and not at all to divide.” So far, the responses have been mixed and, amid that, it seems evident that there’s a difference of opinion between the Fuller House alums.

When Did Candace Cameron Bure And Jodie Sweetin Previously Disagree On Something?

As previously alluded to, this isn’t the first time that Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure have been on opposite sides of a situation. They previously disagreed when Bure – one of the stars who left Hallmark for Great American Family – stated in 2022 that the latter network would keep traditional marriage mostly ingrained in its storytelling. Actress Hilarie Burton was among the stars not pleased with the comments, and singer JoJo Siwa – a member of the LGBTQ+ community – expressed disappointment as well. Siwa subsequently received support from Sweetin . Cameron Bure later explained her comments, saying that she has “great love and affection for all people.”

Sources later suggested that there was bad blood between the two former on-screen sisters. At one point, an insider claimed that Mrs. Cameron Bure was “upset” that her ex-co-star seemed to publicly slight her by siding with JoJo Siwa. Neither star ever officially confirmed that they were feuding at the time. Regardless, they eventually reunited after the “traditional marriage” situation during ‘90s Con back in the summer of 2023. Both have since seemed to be on good terms.

Whether this matter involving the Olympics’ opening ceremony will put a dent in the relationship between Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin remains to be seen. And it also remains to be seen whether additional comments on the show will be made by either the two of them or by other celebrities.

