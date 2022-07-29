In Now-Deleted Post Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Claps Back Over 'Rudest Celebrity' Comments, But JoJo Siwa Doesn’t Seem To Have Regrets

Just when we all thought that the unexpected (and likely unintended) drama between So You Think You Can Dance judge JoJo Siwa and former Hallmark queen Candace Cameron Bure was over, well, it’s back. After Siwa called Cameron Bure the “rudest” celebrity she’s ever met, the Fuller House actress seemingly posted a Bible verse in response , but did later manage to call the Dance Moms alum so they could hash things out and she could apologize . Apparently, though, Cameron Bure’s daughter, Natasha, is still salty about what Siwa said and has clapped back, though Siwa herself seems to have no regrets about her comments.

What Did Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Say About JoJo Siwa?

We all know that it’s not exactly easy to live much of your life in the public eye, especially because lots of fans like to feel like they can interact with celebrities when they spot them in the wild, and many will attempt to do so at what turn out to be inopportune times for the celebs in question. This basically seems to be what happened when JoJo Siwa spotted Candace Cameron Bure on the red carpet at the Fuller House premiere years ago, and the actress turned down her request for a photo op. While it sounds like she and Siwa have basically cleared the air now, Natasha Bure is still displeased, and took her feelings to a now deleted Instagram Story (via Entertainment Tonight ), writing, in part:

Respectfully, someone saying no to taking a photo with you is not a 'rough experience. This generation is so sensitive and has zero backbone. Grow up. There are bigger issues in the world than this … For someone to say that they don’t want to take a photo with you or that it’s a bad time because they’re working is not a 'rough experience' … There are people who are dying in other countries, there are children who are starving. Those people are having a rough experience.

Wow. Alright, let’s first acknowledge two things. The first is that it must be very difficult to have someone slam your mom’s character, especially over something that you see as a small disappointment. Bure also noted in her Story that her mother is “the most kind, soft-spoken, apologetic, class act” there is (with some of Cameron Bure’s famous buddies also sticking up for her ), and I don’t think that anyone doubts that Cameron Bure tries to stick with that good behavior most of the time . Secondly, we can all probably see that Siwa’s experience with Cameron Bure wasn’t the worst interaction that anyone could have with a celebrity, (which Siwa herself has pretty much acknowledged), but that’s not really the point.

The other side of this is that Siwa was a young child of 11 when this happened, and as she explained in a video obtained by Page Six , it was afterward, when Siwa noticed Cameron Bure taking photos with other kids, that she got “really, really upset” and said that the memory “stuck with” her. We all remember what it’s like to be a little kid and have our feelings hurt, and few of us can say that those feelings don’t stick with us for quite some time. Also, Siwa is currently only 19 years old, so if, during the intervening years, she’s not been even remotely disappointed by any other interactions with famous folk, it makes a lot of sense that her brief time with Cameron Bure would still stick out to her.

For her part, JoJo Siwa appears to have no regrets for labeling Candace Cameron Bure the “rudest” celeb she’s met, or for opening up about what led her to that opinion, and noted that she had “a positive call” with the star. But, as she added in her video:

I was being honest, and that’s something that I’ve always done and will always do.

Hopefully, all three parties involved in this relatively mild celebrity controversy can see where everyone else is coming from, take time to think about what went down, and let this beef die.