Vanderpump Rules Stars Had Reportedly Been 'Communicating Inappropriately' For Months Behind The Scenes. Then The Cheating Scandal Broke

For over 10 years and nearly 200 episodes now, Vanderpump Rules has treated reality TV fans to the various shenanigans that Lisa Vanderpump and her staff experience while working at her restaurants and bars. In addition to the work itself, the relationships and hook-ups between the show’s stars also take center stage. On that note, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix made headlines in a big way this week. The longtime couple has reportedly broken up after nearly a decade of dating, and the split was allegedly caused by cheating on Sandoval’s part. In the aftermath of that initial report, another now alleges that Sandoval had been “communicating inappropriately” with another co-star for months ahead of the cheating scandal.

39-year-old Tom Sandoval, who’s been on Vanderpump Rules since its first season premiered in 2013, had purportedly been in touch with Raquel Leviss. A source for Page Six alleges that Leviss, 29, and Sandoval were engaged in a “full-on affair.” And now that Sandoval is apparently single, it would seem that he and Leviss want to take things to the next level. The source also mentions that they officially “want to be together” now.

(Image credit: Bravo)

As of this writing, neither Ariana Madix nor her ex-boyfriend have publicly commented on their break-up. However, an insider claims that she was “blindsided by the cheating.” It’s also said that this purported development hits even harder for Madix given her relationship with Raquel Leviss:

Ariana is heartbroken. Ariana was there for Raquel during the James [Kennedy] breakup.

Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy began dating in 2016 and had a tumultuous relationship that included arguments and cheating allegations. Kennedy was also working to get sober during the course of the romance. Kennedy and Leviss would get engaged in May 2021 while filming the show only to call it quits on their engagement later that year. Sources suggested that the strenuous nature of their time together was putting on strain on the two Bravo stars. It was a tense time, though I’m not sure anyone would’ve been able to predict that Leviss would ever get wrapped up in drama that exceeded that of her last romance.

Those who faithfully watch Vanderpump Rules surely know that Tom Sandoval’s situation isn’t the only major cheating scandal to hit the show. Series veteran Lala Kent had a highly publicized split from her former fiancée, film producer Randall Emmett, over cheating allegations . Since the split, Kent has been candid about being a single parent to the couple’s young daughter. She’s since leveled other claims against Emmett, who allegedly “tackled” her when she confronted him about his alleged unfaithfulness.

The long-running show is currently in the middle of its tenth season, so Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval’s breakup likely won’t be covered at this time. Though if the series does get renewed for an eleventh season, there’s a firm chance the drama will indeed spill onto the small screen. Time will tell if (or when) Madix, Sandoval or even Raquel Leviss will address the alleged affair.