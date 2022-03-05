Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent Makes New Claims About Ex Randall Emmett’s Alleged Cheating

The engagement between Lala Kent and The Irishman producer Randall Emmett ended last October after reports of the latter’s supposed cheating came out. In the wake of their split, the Vanderpump Rules alum has taken to hilariously shading her ex online whenever she can get the chance – sometimes with vibrators. But as it turns out, it’s not been just fun and games in the intervening months. The reality star made some new claims about her ex’s alleged cheating – and she doesn't mince words.

The revelations came as a response on Tina Swithin’s Instagram account. Swithin runs “One Mom’s Battle,” an internationally recognized resource for women in the midst of toxic relationships and divorces. She called out Randall Emmett specifically in one post for all the rumors circulating about him, labeling him a “narcissist” and the opposite of a “family man.” Lala Kent replied in the comments with frank details about the father of her daughter, Ocean, and when his cheating supposedly started:

Let’s talk about it. I was alone during most of my pregnancy and for the first 7 months of her life, until the mask fell and I saw who he really was. He started a relationship with a 23 year old in march of 2021- the month I gave birth. They ‘traveled’ together while I was home with ocean, and working on my brand. I thought he was working, because that’s what he said he was doing.

In the past, the reality TV star has only briefly alluded to knowing more than the public about her ex's reported cheating. She’s tried to remain empowered for the most part, saying at one point that she would even thank the other women he was seemingly sexually involved with. However, the Vanderpump Rules vet continued in the recent post that the act of leaving her former fiancée was a very serious situation, adding that he “threatened to call the police” if their daughter wasn’t brought back to his house. It was only after she returned and he felt “in control again” that she could evidently then leave for good.

The Instagram account also alleged that Randall Emmett had been using a picture online of his daughter from Lala Kent to “prey” on other women, which the Bravo star confirmed in the comments. Along with claiming that Emmett’s supposed new 23-year-old girlfriend was now “basically living” in their former home together, Kent shared:

Sadly this isn’t the most shocking thing I learned. Women and cheating are just the tip of the iceberg. I was able to get out- but now my daughter is in the hands of a broken court system. Narcs thrive when they are under a microscope. I am not blind to what is going on, tho. It makes me sick that my sweet daughters face (a picture I took and sent to him by the way) is what pops up when he does his dirty work.

Lala Kent has caught some flak from a certain Shahs of Sunset star for laying it all out there about her old flame for everyone to know. Which hasn’t been much of a deterrent, as one can see. In fact, Kent was candid recently about how she plans to discuss these negative stories with her daughter in the distant future.

The two exes currently split time co-parenting, but there is purportedly no direct communication between them about anything beyond their daughter. And despite the drama in Vanderpump Rules’ ninth season, Lala Kent has been leaning on support from (most of) her castmates in the interim.