Lala Kent Claims Ex Randall Emmett 'Tackled' Her Over Cheating Allegations In Bombshell New Interview

The spit hit the fan, so to speak, in the relationship between Vanderpump Rules alum Lala Kent and her fiancé Randall Emmett last October. Rumors of unfaithfulness had long circulated about the latter, but they wouldn’t start to gain traction until images surfaced online of him with two other women in Nashville, Tennessee. Not long after, Kent called off their 3-year-long engagement and confirmed that Emmett had cheated on her. In a bombshell new interview, though, the reality star alleges a bit more – namely that her ex “tackled” her when confronted about the allegations.

Lala Kent Sheds Light On Former Fiancé's Behavior

An exposé by the Los Angeles Times – entitled, “The man who played Hollywood: Inside Randall Emmett’s crumbling empire” – puts the notorious producer on blast for his reportedly sketchy business and personal practices. Speaking to the outlet, Lala Kent said that after the Nashville pics dropped, she confronted Emmett, which led to a standoff of sorts over seeing the contents of his phone. The mother to Emmett’s youngest child then took the cell anyway to examine it, despite his protestations. This apparently led to a tense situation where she stated,

He ran after me, tackled me and knocked me to the ground. I used every ounce of strength to get him off of me as he was trying to pry it from my hands. ... That was when I knew, for sure, that there was a lot he was hiding.

The alleged altercation was confirmed by five other people who Lala Kent had told about it after the fact. Nonetheless, Randall Emmett denied that it became physical as she claims and offered a witness statement of his own from his nanny, Isabelle Morales, who was there when this all happened. Morales attested that she only saw Emmett “taking back his phone from Lala” but “neither was on the ground.”

More Details About BTS Incidents With Randall Emmett Come Out

In addition to the tackling claim, the Bravo TV personality alleged that Randall Emmett wanted her to sign an NDA back in 2016. She had been contemplating how to address their relationship on-screen, as Bravo was seeking to document it for Vanderpump Rules, but at that time, Emmett was still technically with his previous wife Ambyr Childers while dating Kent (supposedly unbeknownst to Kent).

He sent the young star with her mother, Lisa Burningham, to see his lawyer, Keith Davidson. During the meeting, she alleges that Davidson had put forth that if she signed an agreement to keep the relationship quiet, then she would receive $14,000. Burningham told The Times that they immediately walked out: “I said, ‘We’re done.’”

The couple supposedly broke up briefly afterward, but obviously, they were back together again until the recent cheating scandal came to light. The outlet reports that pursuing younger women and then paying them off for signed NDAs was part of Randall Emmett’s apparent M.O. One anonymous woman even came forward to the publication with accusations that Emmett had sought sexual favors in exchange for parts in his movies.

What The Vanderpump Star Said Post-Breakup

Randall Emmett’s financial woes were also discussed at length in the report, said to include a $10 million lawsuit leveled at him of late. Lala Kent had previously addressed the situation, saying that post-breakup, people were calling her up left and right to “collect money” that Emmett supposedly still owed to them. She also shared more details about his alleged cheating. The 31-year-old claimed then that when she left Emmett with their daughter Ocean in tow, he “threatened to call the police” if the child wasn’t brought back. Only when she did return and he eventually felt “in control again” did Kent feel comfortable enough to leave for good.

Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules (now streaming in full on Peacock Premium) was the first substantial time viewers saw Randall Emmett on the Bravo screen. It was prior to the cheating accusations coming out formally, but even still, certain comments Lala Kent was making at the time seemed to hint that she anticipated the relationship not lasting long. The reality series has since been greenlit for another season, and although Kent is slated to return, it’s highly unlikely that Emmett will do so again given the circumstances.