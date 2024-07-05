Vanessa Hudgens Shared A Long Message When The Paparazzi Snapped Pics Of Her At The Hospital After Giving Birth: ‘Disappointed’

Becoming famous will often lead to a certain amount of privacy being lost. Paparazzi taking pictures of celebrities who are just trying to live their lives is something we see all the time. That’s to be expected and something that the celebrity has often accepted. Unfortunately, the children of celebrities didn’t sign up for the same exposure, yet they often have to deal with it. Vanessa Hudgens, who announced her pregnancy in March, just gave birth. And she’s already expressing her frustration with the paparazzi after images of the child were snapped without her permission.

Pictures of Vanessa Hudgens leaving the hospital with her new baby have already made their way online thanks to a photographer who took photos of the new family from a distance. Hudgens posted a message on Instagram expressing her frustration with the situation, saying…

We’re disappointed that our family’s privacy was disrespected and exploited during this very special time due to the greed of a long lens camera feeding the media. Despite all of that mom dad and baby are happy and healthy.

One can imagine the shock that comes with seeing pictures of yourself online that you didn’t know had been taken. That’s something many celebrities have to deal with, but when those pictures are of you walking out of a hospital with a new baby, the invasion of privacy must feel particularly acute.

The first photo of a celebrity baby can often be a very valuable thing, leading to situations like this where some photographers go to extreme lengths to get the shot. Some celebrities have been known to publish such photos themselves specifically to prevent paparazzi from cashing in on their family in this way.

George Clooney once asked a publication in writing not to take pictures of his kids because they have not agreed to be in the public eye the way he has. Billie Lourd has also had to deal with paparazzi shots of her child. Lourd posts pictures of her family herself but never shows the face of her child.

Many celebrities do what they can to keep their children out of the public eye. The first picture that Suki Waterhouse posted of her child with Robert Pattinson didn’t actually show the child’s face. Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's children have never had their faces shown despite many family photos still making it to social media.

While it’s certainly frustrating for Vanessa Hudgens to have somebody taking pictures of her baby without her permission, now that it’s been done, hopefully, that means the new family will be left alone. The fact that everybody is healthy is the only real news that anybody needs. If the parents want to show people their baby, they’ll decide how and when to do so, and if they don’t that’s fine too. It isn’t anybody else’s business.