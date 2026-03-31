One Year After CBS Axed FBI: Most Wanted, One Star Opened Up About 'Closure For Everybody But Me'
Nina didn't get the same "happily ever after" ending that everybody else didn.
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It may be hard to believe after a season of FBI starting fresh with a new agent and CIA becoming enough of a hit for a quick Season 2 renewal, but the 2026 TV schedule recently hit the one-year anniversary of CBS’ shocking cancellations of FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International. I spoke with Most Wanted alum Shantel VanSanten about her return to FBI for the Scolina wedding bells to ring, and she also weighed in on how the cancelled spinoff ended for her character without much closure.
The silver lining of FBI: Most Wanted’s cancellation last year was that it happened in time for showrunner David Hudgins to craft a finale that he described as a “proper goodbye.” For Remy, that meant retirement. For Ray, that meant impending parenthood. For Barnes, that meant promotion. For Nina… well, the finale didn’t really have any big updates for what would be next for her.
At the time, that did make a certain degree of sense, since Nina was by far the most likely character to appear again in the franchise due to her relationship with FBI’s Scola. Speaking with CinemaBlend, Shantel VanSanten shared her thoughts on picking up her character’s story from the end of Most Wanted and expanding on it in FBI:Article continues below
While the finale certainly felt like an ending with closure compared to how FBI: International concluded on a cliffhanger, Shantel VanSanten makes a good point. There was a lot more happiness than usual for an episode of FBI: Most Wanted, and while I’m still a fan of the ending, Nina’s story did feel like there really would be something next. (You can find the finale streaming with a Peacock subscription now.)
Fortunately, one of the things that the actress knew she would miss was also something she could revisit as an FBI guest star. She went on
Shantel VanSanten becoming a series regular on FBI: Most Wanted while Nina was in a relationship (and having a baby) with Scola meant a handful of guest appearances on the spinoff by John Boyd. Now, fans will have to hope for guest appearances from VanSanten on FBI to see more of Scolina. Luckily, the duo tying the knot means that the relationship isn’t ending any time soon, even if it mostly continues off-screen. The For All Mankind alum went on:
While the courthouse wedding between Scola and Nina was the kind of happy ending that doesn’t happen every week in the FBI world, Nina did have to go through the wringer before saying “I do.” She and Maggie went undercover on an op that just kept going wrong, which resulted in Shantel VanSanten and Missy Peregrym having to learn fight sequences while wearing high heels and long gowns. (That episode of FBI is streaming via a Paramount+ subscription now.)
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At the time of writing, Shantel VanSanten is the only FBI: Most Wanted alum to appear on FBI in the year since the spinoff was cancelled. I’d still love to see Roxy Sternberg back as Barnes in particular, which could even make sense after the character’s promotion in the Most Wanted finale, but it’s a relief to get more of Nina after she got the least closure last spring.
It remains to be seen if/when Nina will be back on FBI, but the show is already guaranteed to return for Season 9 in the fall, so she could be back in the fall even if another guest appearance isn’t in the cards before the Season 8 finale. For now, you can keep checking out the FBI half of Scolina with new episodes on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
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