Vic And Christine Got Real About The 'Biggest Surprise' Watching Love Is Blind Back (And Why They Don't Regret Missing All The Drama)
Yes, this would have been a shock.
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Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 10, so make sure you’ve streamed all the episodes with your Netflix subscription before reading further.
Another round of Love Is Blind is in the books, with Season 10 resulting in one successful marriage (one more than that Season 9 fiasco). I had the opportunity to speak to Vic St. John and Christine Hamilton — the Netflix dating show’s newest success story — and they told me what shocked them the most about watching the season back.
Vic St. John and Christine Hamilton’s love story was a joy to watch develop on Love Is Blind for how quickly they bonded and for the way they addressed important issues like race ahead of their wedding. However, because the couple was treated more like “Pod Squad” members — missing out on some of the group events like honeymoons in Mexico — there were naturally some surprises when they watched the episodes back, especially when they saw the actions of some of their castmates. Vic told CinemaBlend:Article continues below
Vic didn’t mention anyone by name, but it’s not hard to imagine that Chris Fusco was among the people he was talking about. Chris was inarguably Love Is Blind Season 10’s biggest villain for how he acted after getting engaged to Jessica Barrett in the pods (i.e. shaming her for not working out every day and then hitting on his second choice Bri McNees with her fiancé Connor Spies just feet away from them).
In fact, just look at Christine’s face when she was informed about some of Chris’ actions at one of the group meet-ups:
Christine echoed what Vic said about being surprised by what they saw, saying:
I was curious about whether Vic and Christine were upset that they missed some of those incidents, and if they wished they’d been there to support their friends or to witness some of the unexpected behavior in real time. However, Christine said she thinks it all played out the way it was supposed to:
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It seems even though Vic and Christine were surprised by the words and actions of some of the Season 10 cast, all was revealed in the end. The Ohio portion of the Love Is Blind experiment has completed its run on the 2026 TV schedule, so you can watch back the entire season and reunion now to relive all of those surprising moments, and be sure to stay up to date on Netflix’s upcoming movies and TV shows.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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