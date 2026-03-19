Vic And Christine Got Real About The 'Biggest Surprise' Watching Love Is Blind Back (And Why They Don't Regret Missing All The Drama)

Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 10, so make sure you’ve streamed all the episodes with your Netflix subscription before reading further.

Another round of Love Is Blind is in the books, with Season 10 resulting in one successful marriage (one more than that Season 9 fiasco). I had the opportunity to speak to Vic St. John and Christine Hamilton — the Netflix dating show’s newest success story — and they told me what shocked them the most about watching the season back.

Vic St. John and Christine Hamilton’s love story was a joy to watch develop on Love Is Blind for how quickly they bonded and for the way they addressed important issues like race ahead of their wedding. However, because the couple was treated more like “Pod Squad” members — missing out on some of the group events like honeymoons in Mexico — there were naturally some surprises when they watched the episodes back, especially when they saw the actions of some of their castmates. Vic told CinemaBlend:

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I think the biggest surprise has been maybe some of the conversations that were had between the men and the women, whether it was private or on camera, where it was almost very much, you were taken aback by what you were hearing, what you were seeing. So I think that was kind of the biggest surprise is just how some of those conversations played out or how some of the men were showing up in that space.

Vic didn’t mention anyone by name, but it’s not hard to imagine that Chris Fusco was among the people he was talking about. Chris was inarguably Love Is Blind Season 10’s biggest villain for how he acted after getting engaged to Jessica Barrett in the pods (i.e. shaming her for not working out every day and then hitting on his second choice Bri McNees with her fiancé Connor Spies just feet away from them).

In fact, just look at Christine’s face when she was informed about some of Chris’ actions at one of the group meet-ups:

(Image credit: Netflix)

Christine echoed what Vic said about being surprised by what they saw, saying:

A lot of people showed up differently on camera than they did in real life, and whether that was intentional or not… Just really seeing it play back was shocking.

I was curious about whether Vic and Christine were upset that they missed some of those incidents, and if they wished they’d been there to support their friends or to witness some of the unexpected behavior in real time. However, Christine said she thinks it all played out the way it was supposed to:

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It would have been nice to be there, whether it was just to be someone to talk to or to give advice or to guide, you know, whatever the case may be. But I also think for them, like, that's kind of how it was meant to be and how it was supposed to play out, too. So I don't know, I can't say that I would change anything. It's just unfortunate the way some of the conversations were had and just the lack of kindness, I guess, is the best way that I could put it, but I think everybody's true colors [were] shown regardless.

It seems even though Vic and Christine were surprised by the words and actions of some of the Season 10 cast, all was revealed in the end. The Ohio portion of the Love Is Blind experiment has completed its run on the 2026 TV schedule, so you can watch back the entire season and reunion now to relive all of those surprising moments, and be sure to stay up to date on Netflix’s upcoming movies and TV shows.