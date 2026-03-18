I Watched The Love Is Blind Season 10 Reunion, And A Few Critical Things Stood Out

The last few seasons of Love is Blind have made me question if the show is still worth watching. Season 10 has just added to that uncertainty. However, it had one major redeeming quality: the reunion. Love is Blind reunions are always entertaining, but the last few have lacked some charm and substance.

They have felt long without really adding anything to the conversations surrounding the seasons. The Love is Blind Season 10 reunion finally gave me a glimmer of hope that the franchise hasn’t completely lost its spark.

Love is Blind Season 10 spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

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The Reunion Made Me Trust The Love Is Blind Season 10 Editing

Many people understand that reality TV shows don’t often add full context to situations. They also tend to focus on one aspect of things. It’s all about making memorable television with iconic moments. The complete truth is never a priority for the editors. However, I often wonder how much of the stories of the seasons are accurate.

Maybe a couple isn’t as toxic as they seem on Love is Blind. Maybe a participant is worse or better than portrayed on the show. I think for some seasons the editors want to create certain storylines so things are edited in a way that fits the show’s narrative, even if it isn’t absolutely accurate.

During Love is Blind Season 10, I enjoyed Amber and Jordan as a couple. Their relationship and love story felt genuine, but I never expected them to last. I even predicted that they would divorce by the time the reunion happened. There were just too many glaring issues that came across during the season. However, I have watched seasons where a couple seemed destined to break up, but are still together. Some even became part of the Love is Blind success stories.

Therefore, I wasn’t sure if Amber and Jordan’s problems were as severe as they seemed, or simply amplified for the show. The reunion proved that their problems were as damaging to their relationship as I suspected. They got divorced, and we saw some of their issues surface at the reunion.

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Other participants also showed that their backlash was earned. The Love is Blind Season 10 reunion made me feel confident that the editors tried their best this year to portray people and situations as accurately as they saw possible. Of course, this is a TV show, so I am sure some things are manipulated, but I think we saw enough in the reunion to trust the editors this time.

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I Love That The Reunion Gave Christine And Victor So Much Praise And Attention

Christine and Vic were the one success story of Love is Blind Season 10. They made it to the altar and remain married. They were a couple that viewers immediately noticed. They seemed like a genuine couple, void of drama. They also just seemed normal compared to some contestants who were clearly in the experiment for the wrong reasons. I believed Victor and Christine went on the show looking for love, and they found it.

Some of their moments were the best parts of the season. Nonetheless, the Love is Blind editors and producers decided to focus on couples that had more drama than them. This rightfully annoyed many fans, myself included, because many of us still watch Love is Blind because we want a repetition of the magic we felt in the earlier seasons.

We want to see more stories like Victor and Christine and fewer displays of men being horrible to women. The reunion made sure to give fans more of this married couple by making them a major part of the first few minutes of the show. Christine and Vic even got to honor their success as a couple by taking their place amongst the other married couples.

It was a nice moment to watch their love story honored in that way. Victor and Christine have now become part of the Love is Blind happy couples legacy. I am really hoping they stay that way.

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I Was Shocked By Some Of The Surprise Relationships Post-Love Is Blind Season 10

Rumors had been circulating that Connor and Bri were still together, but I questioned them. Therefore, I wasn’t completely shocked at that reveal on the Love is Blind Season 10 reunion, but mildly surprised that the rumors were true. It was always clear that Connor loved Bri. It was her feelings for him that were hard to figure out, based on the editing.

Internet sleuths had also discovered that DeVonta was engaged and had a child on the way. Despite hearing these rumors, it was still shocking to see them confirmed, especially right in front of his ex, Brittany. DeVonta showcased a similar pattern of men jumping right into new relationships post-filming, while many of the women chose to work on themselves rather than look for another partner. Mike also revealed that he was in a relationship after breaking up with Emma.

Haramol and Jessica were the surprise couple of Love is Blind Season 10. They met in the pods, but the show didn’t show much (if any) of their interactions. Now they have blossomed into this beautiful post-season romance. Haramol’s praising of Jessica is one of the sweetest moments ever witnessed on Love is Blind. It’s nice to see Jessica finding the love she deserves.

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Nick And Vanessa Lachey Did A Better Job Hosting This Reunion Than Most Other Ones

Nick and Vanessa Lachey are often criticized for their hosting abilities. They introduce the couples to the rules of the show, but don’t appear that much throughout. The Love is Blind reunions are really when they get to shine. I have to give Vanessa and Nick credit for listening to criticism and constantly changing to improve at their jobs.

The Love is Blind Season 10 reunion showcases them at their best. They called out contestants for bad behavior, praised others, and hyped up the big moments. The Lacheys were charming during this reunion. I hope they continue to bring this level of care to all future Love is Blind reunions. They seemed just as invested as we are in these stories.

This was my favorite Love is Blind reunion, and the Lacheys are part of the reason it worked so well this season when it didn’t for others.

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Some Of The Love Is Blind Season 10 Pod Friendships Lost Some Credibility During The Reunion

I know participants form strong bonds and friendships outside the pods. Every year, you hear about these relationships that develop, especially within the gender groups, because they have more time to bond while living together. Therefore, it was kind of shocking to hear that Bri, Ashley, and Priyanka were hanging out with Devonta without talking to Brittany about it.

They were also the women who stood by as Chris talked badly about Jessica. It doesn’t reflect well on them and their beliefs in the bonds of sisterhood. This shows that these relationships from Season 10 may not be as strong amongst the women as they were in previous seasons. However, it once again shows that Amber may be the ultimate girl’s girl. She has the other women’s backs. We love to see women supporting women.