Jennifer Aniston Asking For A Washer And Dryer In A Convo With NBC’s Head Honcho Is Maybe My Favorite Friends Story Ever

Friends premiered over 30 years ago, yet it still permeates pop culture as arguably one of the best sitcoms of all time. Jennifer Aniston even called Friends a lifetime commitment, saying it will always hold a special place in the cast’s hearts. Now, Aniston is opening up about asking for a washer and dryer during a conversation with the head of NBC years ago and, of all the behind-the-scenes stories I've heard regarding this show, I may love this one the most.

Aniston was a guest on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, and she reflected her career, including moving to Los Angeles and trying to land just about any role she could. The star of The Morning Show Season 4 recalled how she was doing pilot after pilot with no luck, and she ran into then-NBC President Warren Littlefield at a gas station. While she couldn’t remember exactly what happened, she believes she either gave him a headshot or basically begged him to cast her. So, once Friends came along, she wanted to put her connection to good use:

At another time, I said, ‘Will you please give me a washer and dryer? And he wrote that down on a napkin. I just kept hearing that all of these actors were getting cars and getting these things when they got hired. And Friends had happened, and we were at the Upfronts or something.

I absolutely love the fact that out of everything Aniston could have asked for, she simply requested a washer and dryer, while other actors were asking for cars. That request could be an indication of just how much she was probably struggling before Friends. And, of course, ahead of the show's premiere there was no way for her to know just how well the show would do, so why not get the essentials why she could? Aniston certainly had her priorities straight (even if she simply couldn’t think of anything else in the moment):

I was like, ‘Why are all these actors getting these treats for shows and stuff?’ And I said, ‘Treats! These gifts. These elaborate, very expensive gifts?’ And he was like, ‘Well, what do you want?’ And I was like, ‘Really?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah!’ And I couldn’t think of anything, and I was like, ‘I need a washer and a dryer.’

Aniston confirmed that Littlefield did, in fact, give her a washer and a dryer, so it makes me happy that she was able to get those. Ultimately, the eventual A-lister she didn’t ask for something completely ridiculous on the spot, which is admirable. While a washer and dryer may not collectively be the most common “actor gift,” they are useful. I love an actor with a great sense of style and taste, but I truly admire one who's practical above all else.

It's always intriguing to hear about the early years of Friends and what the vibes were like behind the scenes at that time. For instance, Lisa Kudrow recalled filming the show's opening sequence and admitted she couldn’t remember not being in a fountain. There was also the time that the theme song got so big that the band, The Rembrandts, broke up because there was too much pressure.

Honestly, would love to know if any of the other cast members got a gift from Littlefield, and if they were extravagant or more low key like Jennifer Aniston's. If anything, this story definitely belongs in the proverbial Friends Hall of Fame, and I'll definitely be keeping it in mind. Check out the beloved show by streaming all 10 seasons with an HBO Max subscription.