Wait, Did 90 Day Fiancé's Latest Episode Feature A Surprise Franchise Vet During Biniyam And Ariela's Segment?

90 Day Fiancé’s latest episode featured far more action than usual, thanks in no small part to an actual MMA match taking place by way of Biniyam Shibre. Ariela and her mother watched from outside the octagon as Biniyam threw down against his opponent and ultimately emerged victorious. This step forward will surely be another major moment for the couple, and fans no doubt saw that Bini is the real deal when it came to fighting, and that those muscles ain’t for show . With that said, viewers who were fixated on the fight may have missed some major 90 Day synergy assumedly happening in the background, as it appeared to be none other than TLC franchise vet Angela Deem, though it wasn't exactly easy to spot.

Anyone that recorded the episode or has it on-demand should refer back to the moment in which Biniyam won his fight, after which he ran a lap around the ring and jumped on top of the octagon to raise a hand to the crowd. It's when he waves his hand that 90 Day Fiancé viewers might notice a woman excitedly waving her own arms and jumping up and down directly below him. I can’t say this with absolute 100% certainty, but I think there’s enough evidence to suggest that it was indeed Angela Deem.

Back before anyone officially knew that Ariela and Biniyam were in the United States, Biniyam’s MMA fight being officially scheduled is what let the cat out of the bag. In addition to that report, a photo of Angela Deem at that very fight also surfaced, seemingly indicating she decided to show up and support Ariela and Biniyam on the big night. Flex Fight Series, the promotion behind the event, shared a photo of Angela thanking her for her support:

Those who streamed the episode early on Discovery+ were the first to also notice Angela Deem in another shot (via Reddit ). Though again, the episode made no mention of her. That shot is a little clearer and features the same outfit Angela wore in the picture above.

I don’t think it’s shocking for Angela to have shown up to Biniyam’s MMA match, especially since some 90 Day Fiancé stars hang out together all the time. What’s a little surprising to me, though, is that the producers didn’t even focus on Angela or call attention to her presence, especially considering her status as one of the most buzz-worthy stars ( for better or worse ) within the reality franchise.

It’s possible that 90 Day Fiancé didn’t want to derail the starring couple's storyline with a random Angela appearance when the whole point was to celebrate Biniyam’s MMA victory. Plus, Angela will presumably get plenty of her own screentime once again in an upcoming season of one show or another, though we don’t know when that might be. Until then, this was a nice little cameo by the star, assuming this wasn’t some doppelgänger with the same jumpsuit.