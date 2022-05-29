See 90 Day Fiancé's Biniyam Go From Birthday Suit To Real Suit In NSFW Post

90 Day Fiancé stars aren’t afraid to show a little skin on social media though, when they do, it's typically reserved for a platform like OnlyFans. While t’s rare to see a cast member getting down to their birthday suit without charging for it, Ariela Weinberg’s fiancé, Biniyam Shibre, did just that before getting dressed to the nines in an actual suit.

As their storyline on 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 plays out on screen, Biniyam is getting buck wild on social media by posting thirst traps on Instagram. Check it out below, and of course, see him clean up real nice in that suit as well:

I’ve seen Biniyam with his shirt off on the show more times than I can count, but it seems he’s gotten even more in shape since the most recent episodes. Perhaps he’s just making a habit of eating right and getting in shape, or he’s really taking that goal of becoming a professional MMA fighter seriously. Those dreams were briefly touched upon in a recent episode, and viewers do know that he had a match in the United States a while back. Given this recent update, maybe he’s prepping for another one?

It’s also possible that Biniyam is testing the waters to see if an OnlyFans career is viable. One of the top comments on the post joked that his next stop is that platform but, with 90 Day Fiancé so focused on how Ariela and Biniyam will make money living in the U.S.A., it’s an option. Stephanie Matto made a serious chunk of change through her various endeavors in that space, though it’s worth noting that Biniyam was posting a thirst trap and not farting into jars and selling them to fans.

Another possibility is that there’s really no motivation for posting this other than for it to go viral, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. While Ariela and Biniyam have frequently been the most entertaining couple over the past few seasons of 90 Day Fiancé, they’ve fallen behind others in this latest season as it pertains to popularity. I mean, I think any major veteran 90 Day couple would struggle to keep up with the wild drama happening in Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween’s storyline. Nevertheless, we may eventually see that same thing with the former couple if they stick around for additional seasons.

In the meantime, Biniyam is free to post what he wants on social media to get fans’ attention. But who knows if it’s the best idea given Ariela’s past trust issues regarding what he gets up to in his spare time.