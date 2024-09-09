Walker Alum Lindsey Morgan Opens Up About Why She Left The Show After Two Seasons Despite The Role Being ‘Her Dream Come True’
She didn't make the decision on a whim.
The CW’s since-canceled Walker featured a number of surprises over the course of its four seasons, but I’m not sure anyone expected Lindsey Morgan to leave after two seasons. With that, her character, Micki Ramirez, was written out accordingly. Morgan didn’t provide specifics on her exit back in late 2021, as she merely cited personal reasons for the decision. Now, the actress is opening up about just why she opted to bow out of the role that she refers to as her “dream come true.”
Micki Ramirez said her goodbye in Walker Season 2’s emotional midseason finale, “Douglas Fir.” During the installment, Ramirez made the difficult decision to leave Austin and relocate back to San Antonio. Her choice was spurred by the death of her former fiancée, who was killed while assisting her with an undercover assignment. It was Ramirez’s hope that she’d be able to work on herself and begin a new phase of her life after leaving the Texas Rangers.
When it came to Lindsey Morgan, though, she was actually dealing with some personal issues of her own. She recently appeared on the I’ve Never Said This Before podcast (via THR), where she finally shared the specifics of her decision to leave the Jared Padalecki-led drama series. Morgan explained that, at the time, she was dealing with a serious medical emergency:
That brief description alone sounds very painful, and it’s immediately easy to understand just why the now-34-year-old actress decided to step away from her job. However, she went on to explain that the injury didn’t just affect her on a physical level. Apparently, it spurred severe anxiety within her, which negatively impacted her work performance. An aspect of the situation that was particularly distressing for her was that it caused her to back out of what she considered to be her ideal acting role. When recalling her path to landing Walker, she said:
The 100 alum continued to paint a picture of what seems to have been a truly trying time in her life. Given everything that was going on at that point, she now doesn’t think too highly of the work she was putting in:
Despite all of that, I’d give Lindsey Morgan the benefit of the doubt and say that she was surely trying her best amid the circumstances. It’s unfortunate that Morgan – who previously expressed interest in returning to the show at some point – had to endure such pain and mental anguish. However, I’m glad she ultimately made the decision to prioritize her own health above all else.
All four seasons of Walker can be streamed with a Max subscription now. Those in search of newer viable titles to watch can take a look at the 2024 TV schedule.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.