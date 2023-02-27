Walker’s Jared Padalecki Discusses His Independence Cameo And Whether More Easter Eggs Are On The Way

Warning! Spoilers ahead for Season 1, Episode 12 of Walker: Independence, “How We Got Here.” Read at your own risk!

It was a long time coming, but Jared Padalecki finally made the jump to the Walker spin-off, Walker: Independence, for The CW series’ latest episode. The Supernatural alum previously shared his hopes for a cameo on the spinoff prequel series but couldn't say when or how it would actually happen, especially given the fact that the two shows film in different states. Luckily, for Padelecki, his prayers were answered, and he's now dishing on the cool moment as well as whether more Easter eggs will be featured on the show.

Jared Padalecki spoke to TVLine about just how eager he was to show up on Walker: Independence. It sounds like he's been wanting this from the very beginning and was willing to do everything he could to make it happen. His thoughts on Easter eggs are also sure to make fans of the growing TV franchise very happy:

It’s totally something we’ve talked about and thought about since Day 1 of the conception of Walker Independence. And whether it’s a flashback on Walker, or a flash forward on Walker Independence, or whether they can dress me up enough to let me exist in Independence, just not as Cordell Walker, I see a bunch of fun ways to kind of integrate the two, and keep that Walker-verse thriving and throw in Easter eggs.

The leading appearance in the episode “How We Got Here” was definitely worth the wait. The actor played an unnamed character and in the process, reunited with Matt Barr, who plays Hoyt Rawlins on Independence and portrayed his descendant of the same name on Walker until his death. During this latest episode, the two men nearly teamed up to rob a train but realized only one guy could do it. A gunfight would then ensue, and Hoyt emerged victorious.

There's a firm chance that this plot point won't be brought up again, as it mostly just seemed to serve as a cool nod for fans. Though it would be cool if the writers find some kind of way to bring it back into play. Regardless, it was great to see Jared Padalecki show up on the spinoff. Also, what's even more exciting is that if the prequel is renewed for a second season, it’s possible that more cameos could come into play, based on Padalecki's comments.

Independence has had a decent run on The CW so far, and the fact that it airs alongside its popular parent show is definitely a boon for it. While the aforementioned leading man is great though, Katherine McNamara's portrayal of Abigail Walker is perfect. And her character's spirit is very much in line with what we know about the Walker family.

When Independence was first announced, there was surely excitement amongst fans, though I'd wager that the hype is only stronger now. That's all thanks to compelling stories being told and sweet moments like Jared Padalecki's cameo. Considering that Walker films in Austin and Independence is shot in Santa Fe, I'm glad he and the producers found a way to make it all work out. And let's hope that any future cameos and other nuggets are just as fun as this one.

Catch Jared Padalecki on Walker on Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on The CW, and know that it's followed by Walker: Independence at 9 p.m. ET. Both shows are also available to stream using a Hulu subscription. Additionally, take a look at CinemaBlend’s 2023 TV schedule for the latest release info on other big premieres that are headed your way this year.