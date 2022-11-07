Walker’s Jared Padalecki Is Reuniting With A Supernatural Alum On The CW Show

Although Supernatural ended nearly two years ago, The CW keeps on bringing back stars from the SPN family. With Jared Padalecki's Walker enough of a success to earn a spinoff (not to mention Jensen Ackles on The Winchesters and Misha Collins joining the Gotham Knights series), the network seemingly can't get enough. In fact, Mark Sheppard joined Walker: Independence. Now, Padalecki is reuniting with his on-screen brother on Walker, and it’s not Ackles.

Announced at Rhode Island Comic Con over the weekend, Jake Abel, who portrayed Sam and Dean’s more or less forgotten half-brother Adam and the archangel Michael, will be joining the Walker family. After Adam fell into the cage in Hell in the Season 5 finale, he wasn’t really brought up. He did return in Season 15, however, and it's safe to say that he won't be stuck in a Hell cage on Walker. Jared Padalecki has all the welcome jokes on Instagram via his Stories:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Considering Adam definitely had it rough on Supernatural, hopefully Jake Abel's character will have an easier time on Jared Padalecki's new show. It’s always nice to see reunions on shows, and it's not every day that former on-screen brothers join forces again on a new series. It will be icing on the cake if Walker somehow finds a way to call back to the cage, though!

According to EW, Abel is set to play the mayor’s chief of staff, Kevin. He recruits newly-minted Ranger Trey and Cassie for security detail for an event and will apparently show his fun side in upcoming episodes. Although it’s unknown how many episodes he will be recurring in, he is set to first appear in this Thursday’s episode, “Something There That Wasn’t There Before.” The Supernatural reunion on Walker will surely be a sight to see.

Even though Kevin recruited Trey and Cassie for detail, it would be a shame if he doesn't run into Cordell every once in a while, although only time will tell what that dynamic would look like. It sounds like he’ll come around to everyone, even if it takes some time.

Meanwhile, as Jake Abel prepares for his Walker debut, Jared Padalecki has expressed interest in appearing on the Walker spinoff, despite the complication of Independence being set more than a century before its parent show. If he manages to appear on Independence as a different character, he could even share the screen with Mark Sheppard once again, which is something fans would surely be excited to see.

Don’t miss Jake Abel’s first episode of Walker this Thursday, November 10 at 8 p.m. EST on The CW! Check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule to see what else to look forward to. You can also revisit the actor's Supernatural days with the full series available streaming with a Netflix subscription.