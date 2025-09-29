Walton Goggins Responded After Pete Davidson Said Fans Are Gonna Get Bored Of Him (And Pedro Pascal) And Tell Them To ‘Go The F–k Away’

Pete Davidson has been in the celebrity limelight since bursting onto the scene as a cast member on Saturday Night Live in 2014. Since then, Davidson has experienced the trials of stardom and has been candid about his experiences. On that note, the comedian recently discussed a trend that involves fans getting bored with a star like him, and he also named Pedro Pascal and Walton Goggins to make his point. And Goggins has since provided a response to Davidson’s assessment.

What Exactly Did Pete Davidson Say About Fans’ Feelings Towards Him And Other Big Names?

The King of Staten Island star shared his views during a recent appearance on the This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von podcast, which is on YouTube. Davidson opined that once a star gains major recognition, they’re greatly beloved by the public only for that affection to eventually turn to resentment a few years later. When illustrating his point, Davidson then mentioned Pedro Pascal, who’s been working in the entertainment industry for decades but only became a household name several years ago:

Look at Pedro Pascal right now. Fucking two years ago, he’s a hardworking, great actor … He’s worked so hard and has been a struggling actor, [and then he] fucking blows up so fucking hard. Everyone’s like, ‘Daddy, daddy! Yeah, daddy, daddy.’ And then a year later, he’s, like, in everything now ’cause he’s hot and big and everyone’s like, ‘Go the fuck away, dude!’ … You gotta give someone time to adjust to that new level of fame. He’s been banging at it for 30 years and, now, he’s learning how to get a cup of coffee or deal with someone that like, taps you on the shoulder while you have your earbuds in and freaks you out.

More on Walton Goggins (Image credit: HBO) That Time Walton Goggins Almost Got Arrested In His Bathing Suit For Having A Photoshoot In The Middle Of Traffic

Pascal has received considerable exposure due to a wealth of acting opportunities over the last few years. The Last of Us, The Mandalorian, Materialists, Eddington, The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Gladiator II are just a few of the TV and film credits he’s amassed between 2019 and now. Pascal was also dubbed the Internet’s “zaddy” (and LoU co-star Bella Ramsey has strong feelings about that). As popular as the Emmy nominee has been, though, there are now some who seem to be annoyed as to why he keeps popping up in major projects.

Another seasoned performer who’s seen a major surge in popularity as of late is Walton Goggins. While the Alabama native has been a working actor for some time, he has scored major TV roles in recent years, with The White Lotus, Fallout, Invincible, George & Tammy, The Righteous Gemstones and more. Considering how popular Goggins currently is, Davidson believes he’ll be the next leading man to receive backlash:

They’re gonna do it – Walton Goggins will be next. They’ll be like, ‘What the fuck?!’ We build everybody up and, now, it’s so fast, the turn.

Pete Davidson’s comments spread far and wide after his episode of Theo Von’s podcast dropped. So it probably shouldn’t be too surprising that Goggins himself spotted the sentiments.

The Justified star took to his Instagram to share his response to the comments made on the podcast. Goggins shared a post that included a screenshot of THR’s article on the subject along with some pics from his trip to Paris. With his lengthy caption, Goggins said he “had to respond” after seeing the article and noted that Davidson (who he doesn’t know personally) was merely discussing his own experiences. He also agreed that Pascal is a “great man” and called him a “dear friend.” From there, Goggins said this:

As a 53 year old I’m acutely aware that every experience has a shelf life. I appreciate so many of you going on this journey with me. I imagine a lot of you (and I don’t blame you) are tired of hearing my homilies. Trust me I’m tired of saying them. I have a few things coming out that I have an obligation to talk about… not for me mind you, but to honor all of those that worked so hard to bring these stories to fruition.

Walton Goggins – who’s even been called a sex symbol – also acknowledged that fans have the option as to whether or not they want to support him and that if they do, he appreciates it. As for being included in the article, he explained why he sees it as a “blessing” as opposed to a “curse”:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

See to me, being included in this headline isn’t a curse it’s a blessing. How lucky am I that this is even a possibility?!! I’ve had the good fortune of engaging in so many interesting conversations with so many of you….of collaborating with so many top-shelf people across so many disciplines over the last couple of years.

Walton Goggins closed out his statement by saying that he’s “going to enjoy the fuck out of” this time in his life. That’s completely understandable and, as a fan of his, I appreciate that he has such a high level of self-awareness regarding his position in the industry. I find it satisfying when hard-working stars like him, Pedro Pascal and Pete Davidson hit it big, and I hope all three continue to thrive and do the work they enjoy.