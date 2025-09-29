Walton Goggins Responded After Pete Davidson Said Fans Are Gonna Get Bored Of Him (And Pedro Pascal) And Tell Them To ‘Go The F–k Away’
Pete Davidson initiated an interesting conversation.
Pete Davidson has been in the celebrity limelight since bursting onto the scene as a cast member on Saturday Night Live in 2014. Since then, Davidson has experienced the trials of stardom and has been candid about his experiences. On that note, the comedian recently discussed a trend that involves fans getting bored with a star like him, and he also named Pedro Pascal and Walton Goggins to make his point. And Goggins has since provided a response to Davidson’s assessment.
What Exactly Did Pete Davidson Say About Fans’ Feelings Towards Him And Other Big Names?
The King of Staten Island star shared his views during a recent appearance on the This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von podcast, which is on YouTube. Davidson opined that once a star gains major recognition, they’re greatly beloved by the public only for that affection to eventually turn to resentment a few years later. When illustrating his point, Davidson then mentioned Pedro Pascal, who’s been working in the entertainment industry for decades but only became a household name several years ago:
Pascal has received considerable exposure due to a wealth of acting opportunities over the last few years. The Last of Us, The Mandalorian, Materialists, Eddington, The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Gladiator II are just a few of the TV and film credits he’s amassed between 2019 and now. Pascal was also dubbed the Internet’s “zaddy” (and LoU co-star Bella Ramsey has strong feelings about that). As popular as the Emmy nominee has been, though, there are now some who seem to be annoyed as to why he keeps popping up in major projects.
Another seasoned performer who’s seen a major surge in popularity as of late is Walton Goggins. While the Alabama native has been a working actor for some time, he has scored major TV roles in recent years, with The White Lotus, Fallout, Invincible, George & Tammy, The Righteous Gemstones and more. Considering how popular Goggins currently is, Davidson believes he’ll be the next leading man to receive backlash:
Pete Davidson’s comments spread far and wide after his episode of Theo Von’s podcast dropped. So it probably shouldn’t be too surprising that Goggins himself spotted the sentiments.
How Did Walton Goggins Respond To Pete Davidson’s Comments?
The Justified star took to his Instagram to share his response to the comments made on the podcast. Goggins shared a post that included a screenshot of THR’s article on the subject along with some pics from his trip to Paris. With his lengthy caption, Goggins said he “had to respond” after seeing the article and noted that Davidson (who he doesn’t know personally) was merely discussing his own experiences. He also agreed that Pascal is a “great man” and called him a “dear friend.” From there, Goggins said this:
Walton Goggins – who’s even been called a sex symbol – also acknowledged that fans have the option as to whether or not they want to support him and that if they do, he appreciates it. As for being included in the article, he explained why he sees it as a “blessing” as opposed to a “curse”:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Walton Goggins closed out his statement by saying that he’s “going to enjoy the fuck out of” this time in his life. That’s completely understandable and, as a fan of his, I appreciate that he has such a high level of self-awareness regarding his position in the industry. I find it satisfying when hard-working stars like him, Pedro Pascal and Pete Davidson hit it big, and I hope all three continue to thrive and do the work they enjoy.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.