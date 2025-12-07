Someone Asked If The Jonas Brothers Are Doing Camp Rock 3 Due To ‘Debt,’ And Joe Jonas Didn't Hold Back

The Jonas Brothers never seem to stop. They're currently on a nationwide tour that is selling out arenas, recently released their latest project, A Very Jonas Christmas Movie and are returning to their roots by joining the Camp Rock 3 cast. It feels like this band of brothers is everywhere, and someone recently asked if they're have some financial troubles that supposedly resulted sparked this level of exposure. Joe Jonas, for his part, had a hilarious response to that person's assumption.

The Camp Rock 3 teaser trailer hit the web, showing shots of the iconic summer camp that millennials grew up watching in the Disney Channel movie series. Said trailer ends with the Jonas Brothers staring out at the lake, looking towards what comes next. The trio's involvement was surprising to many, considering how much time has passed and how many more big opportunities they’ve had since the OG flick debuted in 2008 and its sequel in 2010. One X user speculated financial woes may be at play, saying:

Genuine question: are the Jonas Brothers in serious debt or something?

It’s fair to say the Jonas Brothers have been doing a ton of projects and press, and returning to Camp Rock arguably doesn’t feel like a lateral move in the same way as some of their other business moves. The Jonases have always felt like they were interested in growing as musical acts and, on paper, some may seem this as a bit of a step back. However, I think the boy band is comfortable with their decision, as Joe Jonas responded with his own X post, saying:

God forbid connect 3 go back to where connect 3 connected.

This is a hilarious response, and a reference to a line from the original Camp Rock movie when the brothers talk about returning to their summer camp. I don’t think they're taking this criticism too much to heart.

It's worth noting that at least one member of The Jonas Brothers did have financial struggles after they reached stardom. Kevin Jonas admitted to nearly losing all of his money after the band split up in 2013. However, this was a long time ago, and since The Jo-Bros reunited back in 2019, they’ve had tremendous success with their three studio albums and multiple tours.

From the outside looking in, Camp Rock 3 feels like a fun gig the Jonas clan booked to get back in touch with their roots, as Joe Jonas suggested. The Jonases have also expressed nostalgia when talking about their time working on the first two films. Demi Lovato, the original star of the franchise, is also involved in an executive producer capacity, so it seems like a reunion of some sorts.

Yes, I’m sure there was a financial incentive, as the brothers’ involvement brings a lot more attention to the project. That’s just showbiz, and it’s also important to strike while the iron is hot. The Jonas Brothers are a buzzy entity, and why not capitalize on it while still culturally relevant?

Fans can see The Jonas Brothers in Camp Rock 3 when it becomes available with a Disney+ subscription in the summer of 2026. In the meantime, check out A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, which is also available on the streamer.