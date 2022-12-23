Watch Ellen DeGeneres’ Heartfelt Tribute To Honor Stephen ’tWitch’ Boss Following His Death
Ellen DeGeneres talks about her friend tWitch.
A little over a week after Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ tragic death, his longtime colleague and friend Ellen DeGeneres posted a heartfelt video to the dancer and DJ. This is the first time the talk show host has spoken about what happened to tWitch. She wrote a tribute to him the day he died and has been posting highlights of him from the Ellen DeGeneres Show, but this video is the first time she verbally spoke about it.
In the video, she encouraged viewers to “laugh” “hug each other” and “play games,” because that is what tWitch would want. You can watch her heartfelt video where she called the So You Think You Can Dance alum “pure light” here:
A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@theellenshow) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
More to come...
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She spent many years working in local journalism across the country writing about art, news and sports. One of her favorite films is When Harry Met Sally and she walks around constantly quoting Ted Lasso.
