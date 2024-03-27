Watch The Voice Battle That Dan + Shay Called 'One Of The Most Iconic Performances' They'd Ever Seen

Spoiler alert! This story contains minor spoilers for the final night of Battles on The Voice’s 25th season, which aired March 26.

After four nights of Battles, The Voice coaches have reduced their teams from 10 apiece to just 7, narrowing the field as we head into Knockouts. There has been some amazing talent shown so far in Season 25, so the mentors were undoubtedly grateful for the opportunity to save one artist from elimination and send them straight to the Playoffs . No Playoff Passes were still available on the final night of Battles, however, and I have to wonder if Chance the Rapper regretted that after his fellow coaches raved about his team members’ “iconic” performance.

The final Battle of Season 25 saw Team Chance’s Rletto and Val T. Webb cover “Saving All My Love for You” by Whitney Houston. Longtime fans of The Voice have seen just how wrong things can go when the contestants take on legends like Whitney, but this rendition left the coaches on their feet and “Speechless” (yes, Dan + Shay did acknowledge they were quoting their own song in saying that). Check out the magical moment below:

As the artists sang, Chance the Rapper was moving to the beat before jumping up to scream, “Let’s go!” and Dan + Shay seemingly couldn’t do anything but laugh at just how good Val T. Webb and Rletto were. After a very deserving standing ovation, Dan Smyers gave his feedback, telling the Team Chance singers:

That was, like, one of the most iconic performances I’ve ever seen. You’re special, Val, you’ve got such range and such a beautiful tone in your higher register there and just such control. Rletto, you’re a star, man. I mean, that richness in the lower register of your voice, man, I was getting goosebumps. I was feeling it. You guys were both so good.

That is some major praise, and especially — again — considering they took on a Whitney Houston anthem. Shay Mooney went on to call Val T. Webb’s voice “literal silk,” and Reba McEntire said Webb reminded them all of why she was a Four-Chair Turn . The queen of country wanted to listen to Webb sing all day, saying she “slays me with her vocal.”

Chance the Rapper’s seemingly impossible decision was made a little easier by the fact that John Legend had a Steal left (and no one else to use it on), so it was known to viewers even before the Battle began that neither hopeful was being eliminated from The Voice . Chance chose to continue with Rletto, sending Val T. Webb to Team Legend, where I have no doubt she’ll be in good hands.

I’ll be surprised if these two artists don’t make it all the way to the finale, and I’m just grateful we get to see both of them take the stage again in the Knockout Round. The Voice will recap the Battles and Blinds at 8 p.m. ET Monday, April 1, on NBC and then kick off the Knockouts a week later on April 8. All episodes are available to stream the next day with a Peacock subscription , and keep up to date with all of the upcoming premieres with our 2024 TV schedule .