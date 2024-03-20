The Voice Season 25 Eliminations, Updated Weekly
Get the latest on Reba, John, Chance, and Dan + Shay's teams.
Season 25 of The Voice is in full swing, as John Legend, Reba McEntire, Chance the Rapper and Dan + Shay attempt to coach their team members to success in the music business. Each chose 10 artists to advance past the Blind Auditions (though I thought there were other artists who also deserved a chance), and now The Voice coaches are whittling their teams down to the best of the best. Below you can see who were the most recent contestants to be sent home, as well as where each team stands currently.
We’ll update this story after each episode to let you know who was eliminated, who got stolen by another coach and which artists were given the opportunity to skip the Knockouts and go directly to the next round with the Playoff Pass. Take a look at the latest updates on The Voice’s 25th season:
After The Battles Night 2 (March 19)
TEAM REBA
As the Battles continued for a second night on March 19, Zeya Rae beat out one of this season's youngest contestants, 16-year-old William Alexander, in their duet of Pink's "Just Give Me a Reason."
Reba McEntire’s team:
- Tae Lewis
- L. Rodgers (Playoff Pass)
- Zeya Rae
- Asher HaVon
- Josh Sanders
- Donny Van Slee
- Ashley Bryant
- Elyscia Jefferson
- Justin and Jeremy Garcia (Stolen from Dan + Shay in Battles)
- Alyssa Crosby (Stolen by Chance in Battles)
- William Alexander (Eliminated in Battles Night 2)
TEAM LEGEND
The EGOT winner had no Battles on Night 2, and therefore no eliminations.
John Legend’s team:
- Nathan Chester
- Bryan Olesen (Playoff Pass)
- Zoe Levert
- Gene Taylor
- Jackie Romeo
- Rivers Grayson
- Mafe
- Ronnie Wilson
- Olivia Rubini
- OK3 (Eliminated in Battles Night 1)
TEAM CHANCE
It was clear nobody was going home when Maddi Jane and Nadège battled with the song "Can't Take My Eyes Off You." Chance picked Maddi as the winner and used his Playoff Pass on Nadège.
Chance the Rapper’s team:
- Kamalei Kawa'a
- Maddi Jane
- Nadège (Playoff Pass)
- Dani Stacy
- Corey Curtis
- Rletto
- Bri Fletcher
- Serenity Arce
- Val T Webb
- Alyssa Crosby (Stolen from Reba in Battles)
- Gabriel Goes (Eliminated in Battles Night 1)
TEAM DAN + SHAY
In Dan + Shay's lone battle of the evening, twins Justin & Jeremy Garcia faced Frank Garcia for a cover of Lady Gaga's "Million Reasons." The coaching duo chose Frank, but Reba McEntire couldn't pass up the opportunity to have a duo on her team, and she stole Justin & Jeremy. No one was eliminated.
Dan + Shay’s team:
- Karen Waldrup
- Frank Garcia
- Madison Curbelo
- Anya True
- Ducote Talmage
- Ryan Coleman
- AJ Harvey
- Kyle Schuesler
- Ryan Argast (Eliminated in Battles Night 1)
- Justin and Jeremy Garcia (Stolen by Reba in Battles)
The stakes are high for the coaches this year, as John Legend is the only one among them to have won a season before. In Season 16 he took Maelyn Jarmon all the way to The Voice title but hasn't been able to seal the deal since. Reba McEntire and Chance the Rapper are in their second seasons, both having lost to Niall Horan in their rookie attempts, and Dan + Shay are making their debut in Season 25.
Will we see another Four-Chair Turn win The Voice? Keep watching to find out. New episodes air at 8 p.m. ET Mondays and 9 p.m. ET Tuesdays on NBC and are available to stream the next day with a Peacock subscription. Also be sure to keep up with all of the latest premieres with our 2024 TV schedule.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
