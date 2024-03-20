The Voice Season 25 Eliminations, Updated Weekly

Season 25 of The Voice is in full swing, as John Legend, Reba McEntire, Chance the Rapper and Dan + Shay attempt to coach their team members to success in the music business. Each chose 10 artists to advance past the Blind Auditions (though I thought there were other artists who also deserved a chance ), and now The Voice coaches are whittling their teams down to the best of the best. Below you can see who were the most recent contestants to be sent home, as well as where each team stands currently.

We’ll update this story after each episode to let you know who was eliminated, who got stolen by another coach and which artists were given the opportunity to skip the Knockouts and go directly to the next round with the Playoff Pass. Take a look at the latest updates on The Voice’s 25th season:

After The Battles Night 2 (March 19)

TEAM REBA

As the Battles continued for a second night on March 19, Zeya Rae beat out one of this season's youngest contestants, 16-year-old William Alexander, in their duet of Pink's "Just Give Me a Reason."

Reba McEntire’s team:

Tae Lewis

L. Rodgers (Playoff Pass)

Zeya Rae

Asher HaVon

Josh Sanders

Donny Van Slee

Ashley Bryant

Elyscia Jefferson

Justin and Jeremy Garcia (Stolen from Dan + Shay in Battles)

Alyssa Crosby (Stolen by Chance in Battles)

William Alexander (Eliminated in Battles Night 2)

TEAM LEGEND

The EGOT winner had no Battles on Night 2, and therefore no eliminations.

John Legend’s team:

Nathan Chester

Bryan Olesen (Playoff Pass)

Zoe Levert

Gene Taylor

Jackie Romeo

Rivers Grayson

Mafe

Ronnie Wilson

Olivia Rubini

OK3 (Eliminated in Battles Night 1)

TEAM CHANCE

It was clear nobody was going home when Maddi Jane and Nadège battled with the song "Can't Take My Eyes Off You." Chance picked Maddi as the winner and used his Playoff Pass on Nadège.

Chance the Rapper’s team:

Kamalei Kawa'a

Maddi Jane

Nadège (Playoff Pass)

Dani Stacy

Corey Curtis

Rletto

Bri Fletcher

Serenity Arce

Val T Webb

Alyssa Crosby (Stolen from Reba in Battles)

Gabriel Goes (Eliminated in Battles Night 1)

TEAM DAN + SHAY

In Dan + Shay's lone battle of the evening, twins Justin & Jeremy Garcia faced Frank Garcia for a cover of Lady Gaga's "Million Reasons." The coaching duo chose Frank, but Reba McEntire couldn't pass up the opportunity to have a duo on her team, and she stole Justin & Jeremy. No one was eliminated.

Dan + Shay’s team:

Karen Waldrup

Frank Garcia

Madison Curbelo

Anya True

Ducote Talmage

Ryan Coleman

AJ Harvey

Kyle Schuesler

Ryan Argast (Eliminated in Battles Night 1)

Justin and Jeremy Garcia (Stolen by Reba in Battles)

The stakes are high for the coaches this year, as John Legend is the only one among them to have won a season before. In Season 16 he took Maelyn Jarmon all the way to The Voice title but hasn't been able to seal the deal since. Reba McEntire and Chance the Rapper are in their second seasons, both having lost to Niall Horan in their rookie attempts, and Dan + Shay are making their debut in Season 25.