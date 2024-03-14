Wendy Williams Is Facing Even More Struggles, Allegedly Owes Uncle Sam Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars

Former talk show host Wendy Williams has had a host of troublesome problems over the past several years that appear to just be getting worse. Not only has she faced drug and alcohol abuse and other serious health issues, but the recent Lifetime docuseries, Where is Wendy Williams?, has seen her family opening up about her health struggles as fans were able to take a look at the many challenges facing the star today. Now, after it’s been revealed that she received a diagnosis of aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (similar to Bruce Willis, which caused him to retire ), the celebrated talker is facing even more struggles, as she allegedly owes hundreds of thousands of dollars in back taxes.

What Is Being Said About How Much Money Wendy Williams Owes In Taxes?

According to TMZ , which obtained the legal documents related to Wendy Williams’ alleged tax problems, a lien has now been put on her $4.5 million condo in New York City, because she’s said to owe taxes for 2019 and 2021, to the tune of $568,451.57. Apparently, court records indicate that the tax lien was generated this January, while the NYC Department of Finance recorded the filing not long after, in early February 2024.

Unfortunately, this is far from the first time that the TV personality has faced serious issues surrounding her finances. It was in January 2022 that Williams began fighting with her bank, after they received notice that she might be “of unsound mind” from her former financial advisor and they locked the star out of all her accounts. It was that May when the courts appointed a financial guardian to her case, meaning that she now has to go through that person to access any of her money.

It was around that time that the Ask Wendy author said in an interview that she was getting money from friends for “essential things” because she only had access to “two dollars and nothing else.” Last summer, her son, Kevin Hunter, Jr., claimed that she was being taken advantage of amid her health and money woes. Hunter himself saw some consequences from the situation, as he was sued for back rent in August 2022 on the luxury apartment his mom was paying for, and eventually evicted from that Miami home .

The docuseries, which was filmed from August 2022 through April 2023, featured a lot of Williams’ daily life and her speaking for herself when it came to the realities of her health and money problems. In it, the former DJ told the crew “I have no money,” which would definitely seem to track with everything she’s been going through.

TMZ notes that it’s possible that the situation with the lien and her back taxes could already be in the process of being taken care of by her financial guardian (whom they name as Sabrina Morrissey), who was appointed after the alleged tax violations took place. Let’s all hope that this is the case, as at least one problem for the talk show host would be cleared up for now.