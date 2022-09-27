Bachelor In Paradise Spoilers: Which Season 8 Contestants Will Get Engaged On The Beach?

Spoiler alert! The following story discusses the rumored ending for Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. Proceed with caution!

When it comes to forming long-lasting relationships, Bachelor in Paradise has a much better record than the dating shows it was spun off from. A number of couplings that started on the beaches of Mexico resulted in marriages, and Season 7 alone produced six couples who are still together, including two engagements. Will Season 8 see the same results? Only time will tell as far as longevity is concerned, but Reality Steve has reported there are indeed multiple pairs who make it through the end, and it looks like there are going to be some proposals!

We know that Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 will feature some of Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s castoffs from The Bachelorette, as well as some of Clayton Echard’s hopefuls from The Bachelor . But will any of those players be luckier in love the second time around? Reality Steve purports to know that answer. Check out which two couples will leave Paradise with an engagement:

(Image credit: ABC)

Johnny DePhillipo And Victoria Fuller

This will be an interesting couple to watch during Season 8, as ABC viewers just saw Johnny DePhillipo leave Gabby Windey because he supposedly wasn’t ready to get engaged . Something must have changed, and fast, as he is now apparently Victoria Fuller's fiancé. Fuller competed on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, and also dated former lead Chris Soules outside of the show. She was part of a pretty big controversy in Season 15, when her ex-boyfriend, country singer Chase Rice, performed during one of her dates with Weber; Rice later said The Bachelor duped him into taking part in the awkward reunion. Let’s hope he doesn’t make a repeat appearance at this proposal!

(Image credit: ABC)

Brandon Jones And Serene Russell

Fans are going to be happy about this one! Brandon Jones, the runner-up from Michelle Young’s season, and Serene Russell, a fan favorite from Clayton Echard’s season, have apparently found love with each other. Jones and Russell each had a contingent of the fandom hoping they would lead their own seasons of the flagship shows, so it will definitely be a treat to watch their love story. According to Reality Steve’s spoilers , they find their way to each other fairly early on, with Russell supposedly earning a rose from Jones at the very first rose ceremony.

Not all lasting couples go as far as engagement before leaving Paradise, and the longtime blogger/podcaster reported that two other duos chose to leave the beach together: Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby, and Tyler Norris and Brittany Galvin. Filming for the upcoming season ended in July, so this is not necessarily the end of the story for any of the above couples. We’ll have to watch the season through to see if they are all still together, and/or if more couples have formed.

On Season 7, Joe Amabile proposed to Serena Pitt , and Kenny Braasch got down on one knee for Mari Papin. Both of those relationships appear to still be going strong, as well as Becca Kufrin, who reunited with Thomas Jacobs shortly after leaving Mexico. Pieper James and Brendan Morais are still together, as well as Chris Conran and Alana Milne, after both couples left Paradise early after accusations of forming a relationship before the show . Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer remain a couple as well, after spending all of Season 7 together before a short-lived breakup at the end.