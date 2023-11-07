James Corden Just Landed A Radio Gig. What Have Other Hosts Done After Retiring From Late Night?

After eight years working within the late-night TV space, James Corden signed off from The Late Late Show for the final time this past April as part of the 2023 TV schedule. And he did so in tremendous fashion, as he enlisted buddy Tom Cruise for one final stunt and had Adele pop in for Carpool Karaoke. CBS subsequently announced the replacement for Corden’s show – @Midnight, a former Comedy Central production. All the while, some may have been wondering what the British presenter’s next career move might be. Well, he found it, as it’s been confirmed that the star landed a radio gig. Now, we can add him to the list of former talk show hosts who found intriguing jobs after their time on the small screen was done.

What Does James Corden Have Planned?

SiriusXM announced in a press release this week that it’s teaming up with the Into the Woods alum for a new program. The show is called This Life of Mine with James Corden and will see the eponymous host chat with major stars, who will discuss the key aspects of their lives. The overall goal of the series is to shed light on different facets of the entertainment industry’s most notable talents. The broadcasting company’s president and COO, Scott Greenstein expressed his excitement over collaborating with Corden, calling him “an incredible talent.” The star also shared some positive sentiments about launching the production:

I am thrilled to be joining SiriusXM. Scott and the whole team have made me feel so welcome as I start this new chapter. It’s a dream to have a space to engage in deep conversations with the people whose work and talent I greatly admire.

This is a major professional step for the 45-year-old London native. He previously explained that he felt it was time to say goodbye to The Late Late Show because he wanted to spend more time with his family across the pond. While the regional logistics for the series weren’t specified, one would think it’ll be recorded in the UK. What we know for sure is that the company is aiming to launch it in early 2024. A radio show feels like a unique gig for the Cinderella alum, but he’s far from the first late-night vet to stick with interviewing after leaving a program.

Jay Leno, David Letterman And More Found A Variety Of Ways To Keep Working After Ending Their Talk Show Stints

Contrary to popular belief, there is life after late-night TV. Since exiting The Tonight Show in 2014, Jay Leno – who’s said he doesn’t miss having the show – has done a lot. The veteran comic has continued to tour and participate in stand-up engagements. He’s also filled his time with speaking engagements and a few commercials. On top of all that, he had a CNBC show called Jay Leno’s Garage, which was canceled after seven seasons in 2022.

David Letterman has mostly been leading a chill life in the years since he stepped down from his post at The Late Show in 2015. He has, however, made a few surprise appearances at comedy shows and more. And in 2018, Letterman returned to TV with the now-acclaimed series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction (which is available to Netflix subscribers ). And even before ending Conan in 2021, the titular Conan O’Brien started a weekly podcast titled Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend. And of course, one has to mention the fact that Craig Ferguson, James Corden’s predecessor, has hosted game shows like Celebrity Name Game and The Hustler and written books since leaving the desk.

So James Corden is in good company when it comes to former late-night stars who’ve had second chapters. I’m interested in seeing just how his radio show pans out and hearing the Hollywood stories that are unearthed because of it.