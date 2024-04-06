I Have No Idea Why The When Calls The Heart Leads Dressed Up In Barbicore, But Kevin McGarry Had An A+ Comment About It

Erin Krakow is continuing to hype up When Calls the Heart fans with BTS photos ahead of the highly-anticipated Season 11 premiere, and her latest post is giving Barbie. The actress has been posting plenty of videos and photos from the set of the Hallmark series, both for the new season and to make up for not posting enough during Season 10. One of those photos included her and Kevin McGarry in fully pink outfits, and although I don’t know why they did it, we need to talk about McGarry’s A+ comment.

Krakow took to her Instagram to share a promo photo of her and her new leading man looking like Barbie and Ken. Since the series will be gradually approaching Elizabeth and Nathan’s relationship, they might as well keep them together for promo shoots, but I am wondering why they've gone all pink for it.

They are both rocking the look, and you can't help but love it regardless of the reason. However, both Krakow and McGarry seem to be having fun with it. The actress included two flamingo emojis in the caption, while McGarry had a great question in the comments:

Are we allowed to talk about the disco episode?

McGarry may be joking, but now I need a disco episode of When Calls the Heart. Or perhaps just an episode where Hope Valley does a dance marathon to raise money for something, and Elizabeth and Nathan are partners.

It’s unclear what exactly prompted this look, but I have to say, not only would they totally fit into the Barbie movie, but they also look like they could compete for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. It would surely be entertaining to see one or both of them bust a move, but that would also likely take up time for filming When Calls the Heart if a Season 12 happens.

Speaking of unknowns, not much is known about Elizabeth and Nathan's relationship, but maybe they will go out dancing for a date or two? That would be fun, and the outfits would make sense. Barbie World and Hope Valley may be completely different, but it seems like the styles are catching up to one another.

Meanwhile, fans should hopefully soon find out what the outfits are for when WCTH finally returns this weekend. The series will be picking up after the cliffhanger in the Season 10 finale, which ended with Lucas getting attacked following his breakup with Elizabeth. There is a lot to look forward to in Season 11, which was able to film during the Hollywood strikes due to an interim agreement.

Hopefully, the Barbiecore outfits will be featured in Season 11, but fans will just have to watch When Calls the Heart, which premieres this Sunday, April 7 on Hallmark Channel as part of the 2024 TV schedule, to see if they are. Maybe a little disco will bring Elizabeth and Nathan even closer together.