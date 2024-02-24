Could Hallmark’s When Calls The Heart Work Without Erin Krakow? Here’s What An EP Says About The Possibility

While Hallmark continues to be the ruler of yuletide TV with its fan-favorite Countdown to Christmas lineup each year, the network is also known for its great original series. One of those is the long-running, fan-favorite When Calls the Heart, which is a western romance drama. Season 11 is set to premiere in April and, at this point, the show doesn't seem to be losing steam. However, as with any series, there has been a rotating cast of regulars and recurring, with just a few OG stars still in the fold, including lead Erin Krakow. Now, a series EP has addressed whether the show could move on without her should Krakow ever choose to leave.

The actress portrays teacher Elizabeth Thatcher Thornton, who proven to be a big asset in Hope Valley over the years. Elizabeth's love triangle, which caused some fans to quit the show, has also been a big storyline in recent seasons. For that reason and more, it’s hard to imagine the series being without her. Still, it wouldn’t be surprising if Krakow wants to do other projects in the future, especially since it’s hard for her to do even Hallmark movies because of the show. Series producer Brian Bird told Soaps.com that if it were to happen, he thinks When Calls the Heart could absolutely survive:

I do. Not that I would ever want to have to do that or that any of us would ever want to have to do that. We do think [Erin] is the absolute source of everything on When Calls the Heart, and we love her. We hope we don’t wear her out and tire her of this whole thing. She could be there forever, as far as I’m concerned.

With 11 seasons under her belt, Erin Krakow hasn’t given any indication that she is ready to step away any time soon or that the show will be ending. Based on her collaborator's comments, it sounds like she's in a position where she can stay on as she wants to and as long as the beloved drama itself continues. The series hit 100 episodes during Season 10, and I could see it dropping more than a few more installments as the years go on.

Of course, When Calls the Heart doesn't just focus on Elizabeth but the many residents of Hope Valley as well. That's a major reason why the Hallmark drama would be able to continue far beyond Erin Krakow if she ever chooses to depart. As Brian Bird explained:

People have fallen in love with the community, and then they have these focal points with specific characters that they’re deeply in love with. And I do believe that the show could continue if we had to by morphing, if necessary.

If Grey’s Anatomy can continue without Ellen Pompeo as its lead character, I truly believe When Calls the Heart would be able to live on without its heroine. As of now, Erin Krakow is staying, so fans probably shouldn't worry about any massive changes to the show, for now. As of right now, they should focus on what may come in the newest episodes. After all, Season 10 ended on a cliffhanger, with Lucas more or less in danger. Season 10 also welcomed Rosemary and Lee’s baby, who will surely factor into Season 11 in a sweet way.

So let's continue to enjoy Erin Krakow's work as Elizabeth Thatcher Thornton and hope that she remains with the show for as long as it airs. Season 11 premieres on April 7 as part of the 2024 TV schedule, and we should probably expect another batch of episodes filled with romance, drama, and so much more. You can also stream past episodes using a Peacock subscription.