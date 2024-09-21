Erin Krakow Shares Sweet Pic And Message After Little House On The Prairie Alum Joins When Calls The Heart

Hallmark’s long-running romance drama,When Calls the Heart, is currently on hiatus after its 11th season finished airing over the summer on the 2024 TV schedule. Still, there will bee much to look forward to in Hope Valley when the show returns. There's the intense love triangle that’s persisted since Season 8 between Elizabeth, Nathan, and Lucas, and Elizabeth and Nathan finally getting their moment after years of anticipation. Additionally, fans are receiving a pleasant surprise, as a Little House on the Prairie alum is joining the show. Now, Erin Krakow has shared a very sweet picture and message to mark the occasion.

It's been officially announced that Melissa Gilbert, known as Laura Ingalls Wilder on the classic western historical drama mentioned above, will be guest-starring on WCTH. The actress is set to be part of a two-episode arc in the upcoming 12th season, which premieres in 2025. To celebrate the big news, Krakow took to Instagram to share a fun picture with Gilbert, telling her followers she is a “Total pro, so down to earth, sweet as pie – fun at parties." Check it out:

It definitely looks like the two actresses are having fun amid their work on When Calls the Heart. It's honestly very fitting that Melissa Gilbert would find her way to this show, given her history with the western drama genre. With that, it's somewhat symbolic that she and Erin Krakow would be in a photo like this. It's almost like a sweet portrait of two generations of TV.

What's known about Gilbert’s role is that she'll play Georgie McGill, “who shares a surprising past with one special Hope Valley resident.” I'm excited to learn more about her character but also pumped that right now, Gilbert seems to be enjoying herself with WCTH's leading lady.

Since not much has been revealed about Melissa Gilbert’s role, it’s hard to tell if this two-episode arc could turn into something more. That could depend on how her episodes are received or if there’s even any room for a return. I'd like to think that having a Little House on the Prairie alum as a recurring character would be a sweet feather in When Calls the Heart's cap. I probably shouldn't get too ahead of myself, but that's definitely worth thinking about.

WCTH was renewed for Season 12 back in May, just a month into Season 11's run. The latest season came to a close in June and, of course, it ended on a cliffhanger. Just as Elizabeth and Nathan were settling into their new relationship, Elizabeth received news about her late husband, Jack, who died off screen in Season 5 at a Mountie training camp. Of course, fans never found out what that information was, and they will have to wait until Season 12.

Perhaps that’s what will bring Georgie McGill to Hope Valley. Fans will surely have their fair share of theories until the new episodes debut next year. In the meantime, I'm just living for the photo of Erin Krakow and Melissa Gilbert and hope that their on-screen chemistry will be on point!

As of now, a date for When Calls the Heart Season 12's premiere has not been announced, so keep checking the 2025 TV schedule. In the meantime, you can catch up on past episodes by streaming them with a Peacock subscription.