When Calls The Heart’s Erin Krakow Expresses Gratitude To The Fans For Helping Keep The Show On The Air Through Season 10

Hallmark’s flagship series, When Calls the Heart, is gearing up for Season 10, which is a pretty remarkable milestone. It’s hard to believe that the future of the Western romance drama was once unknown, however, the worry didn't last long as the cast was able to celebrate Season 10 recently. The show has already been renewed for Season 11 as well, and its star Erin Krakow is expressing all her gratitude.

Erin Krakow has portrayed teacher Elizabeth Thatcher Thornton since the Hallmark drama began in 2014, and she's given no signs of stopping anytime soon. Speaking to TV Insider about the longevity of When Calls the Heart, Krakow expressed how grateful she was, saying that the fans have kept the show on the air for as long as they have, even with the show growing and changing so much:

I continue to feel so proud to be a part of When Calls the Heart and grateful that the Hearties have kept us on the air all these years, that Hallmark continues to believe in our show. Season 1, I think, we filmed in 2013; it aired in 2014. It was a long time ago. And the show has changed and grown a lot since then. But looking back, I just feel a lot of pride to be a part of it.

It’s pretty incredible to see how well When Calls the Heart is still doing, even amidst Lori Loughlin’s college admissions scandal. However, all that matters is the passion of the fans, affectionately known as Hearties, and Erin Krakow is still loving being part of the series.

As for what to expect in the upcoming season, which is set to premiere this summer on the 2023 TV schedule, Erin Krakow teased that a lot will be going on. There will also, of course, be plenty of emotions and excitement going around:

It’s going to be epic. It’s going to be a very exciting, dramatic, romantic season. There’s music. It’s really jam-packed, and I’m very proud of it.

Season 10 of When Calls the Heart won’t be premiering until July 30, so fans still have some time until they are finally reunited with their favorites. Not much is known about what to expect in the upcoming season, but it sounds like Hearties will be in for a treat. It should also be pointed out that the series will, in fact, hit 100 episodes during Season 10, making next season all the more special.

Along with the Hallmark staple, Erin Krakow is also making sure to to take on other projects outside of When Calls the Heart, by working on a movie with the network. The actress just had a new movie premiere on the channel too, The Wedding Cottage, which also stars Brendan Penny. The movie follows a wedding guide creator trying to convince an artist to renovate a rundown cottage for a couple’s dream wedding. Since Krakow has been doing When Calls the Heart for 10 years, it’s always lovely to see her do projects outside the Western drama.

When Calls the Heart doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon, especially with the spin-off, When Hope Calls, which is good news for the fans. Even though it’s still a few months until When Calls the Heart returns, Hallmark’s schedule is still as full as ever, and there’s plenty to keep fans occupied until July 30.