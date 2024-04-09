Erin Krakow's Blind Date Book Club Co-Star Kept Pitching When Calls The Heart Characters He Wants To Play, And Actually I'd Be More Excited About This Than Her Mountie Romance

When Calls the Heart Season 11 has premiered and, with that, a long-standing love triangle continues. After Elizabeth broke up with Lucas in the Season 10 finale, her affections turned towards Mountie Nathan. Elizabeth and Nathan will approach their relationship slowly and with care, since her breakup is so fresh. There's been plenty of drama on this front since Season 6, but there may be a way to spice things up even more. On that note, Erin Krakow’s Blind Date Book Club co-star, Robert Buckley, has the perfect idea for who he wants to play on the show, and I actually like that more than the mountie romance.

Robert Buckley is a staple on Hallmark Channel, as he's most notably played Evan Kincaid on Chesapeake Shores. Now, after playing Erin Krakow’s love interest in Blind Date Book Club, Buckley wants to not only expand his Hallmark filmography with When Calls the Heart but continue acting alongside his co-star. The One Tree Hill alum told TV Insider about his idea, and I would love it if it were to happen:

Because I’m shameless, and this is what I do, it became a bit where I just went, ‘Okay, obviously, I need to join When Calls the Heart, so what’s the role? Am I an inventor?’ It sort of became this game every now and then I would just, apropos of nothing, start pitching her a character that I could play on the show. We never quite landed on one that worked, but it’s probably because I was pitching things like a bad boy inventor.

Can we please make this happen? I mean, it's not that there's anything wrong with Nathan, especially since he’s more or less legitimately won Elizabeth’s heart after pining for her since he came to Hope Valley. However, adding in a new love interest this late in the game, just as the two of them are getting together, would certainly shake things up. Not to mention the fact that Buckley seems to be wanting to play a bad boy, which would make the narrative even more interesting.

It may not happen during Season 11, though, since it was able to film during the strikes and filming has likely wrapped or is close to wrapping. Still, there's the possibility that such a casting could happen in the future. After all, When Calls the Heart still seems to be going strong, and it appears Erin Krakow is remaining with the series. Robert Buckley further indicated that he feels confident about the chances of the show pushing on:

I think we can all agree When Calls [the Heart] has about another 10 to 12 seasons in the tank, so there’s time.

Whether or not Erin Krakow and co. will take her co-star up on his idea is unknown, but I can't get it out of my head now. Hope Valley could always use a bit of a shake-up and, after celebrating 100 episodes last season, now would be the time for one. Putting Elizabeth with a “bad boy inventor” would definitely freshen up the proceedings. Nathan isn’t a bad choice for Elizabeth, but a Mountie is a safe choice for a partner, and she could stand to take a risk by linking up with a bad boy.

For now, Robert Buckley may have to stick with being Erin Krakow’s love interest in Hallmark films rather than on WCTH. Let's hope he does appear on the drama in the future. While you wait for news on that front, know that new episodes of When Calls the Heart air on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel as part of the 2024 TV schedule. So be sure you tune in for all of the romantic entanglements!