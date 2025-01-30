I’d Never Thought About What Changed When Emily Osment And Montana Jordan Switched From Young Sheldon To Georgie And Mandy, But It Had To Have Been Wild

The 2025 TV schedule is really starting to kick into high gear, and it’s now set to bring fans the midseason premiere of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage on January 30. While it’s already been pretty easy to track all of the reasons the couple’s union might fail (and this episode will see Georgie and Mandy hit a very ‘90s hurdle ), there was one change about the series that I didn’t really think much about after Young Sheldon, but it must have meant a big adjustment for Emily Osment and Montana Jordan.

What Big Change For Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Did The Stars Have To Make?

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage marks the second spinoff for what’s become the Big Bang Theory franchise. Young Sheldon took fans back to the late ‘80s when it debuted in 2017, and followed the little genius and his family in Texas, and now that G&M has hit CBS, we’re taking a closer look at the life of Sheldon’s older brother and his own young family.

But, something that’s really worth noting is how this franchise has changed sitcom formats with each show, which star Emily Osment opened up about with the LA Times when asked if she made any changes to her portrayal of Mandy for the freshman series:

We have Big Bang and then Young Sheldon and then Georgie & Mandy and I’m pretty sure it’s one of the first shows in television history to go from multi-cam to single-cam and back to multi-cam. I have experience in single-cam and multi-cam but I think the most jarring thing for us was watching Montana [Jordan, who plays Georgie] on Tuesday nights.

Television has seen a lot of spinoffs over the decades, and typically when we see one (or several) they all share one format. So, when Frasier was spun off from Cheers, for instance, it kept the multi-cam aspect and also filmed in front of a live audience. However, the decision was made to have Young Sheldon be single-cam and forgo the audience, which helped make the show feel more intimate and real. It also reflected the fact that adult Sheldon was looking back on his life (and sometimes narrating), so there probably wouldn’t be a bunch of randos laughing in his head when something funny happened.

This sitcom would have no such issues, so the producers opted to return to the previous set up, and even chose to go meta in the great series premiere and reference the change by having Georgie watch, you guessed it, Frasier, and talk about his love of “laughin’ shows.”

But, now that G&M has gone back to TBBT format of multi-cam/audience, it meant a big change for the stars, especially Jordan, who’d never had the experience of filming in front of a live crowd before. Luckily, as Osment added, the real-life young father (who also recently got engaged ) has adjusted to it perfectly:

He’d never done a live audience show before, but you should see when he walks out to greet the audience. He comes alive. It’s awesome.

How amazing is that? While the new way of working could have tripped the actor up, he’s taken to it like a, um, tire to a car (I’m trying here, ok?) and it’s helping make Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage another great sitcom fans can rely on.