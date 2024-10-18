Georgie And Mandy's First Marriage Premiere: 4 Things I Loved As A Young Sheldon Fan

Warning! The following contains spoilers from Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage episode, "The 6:10 To Lubbock." Stream the episode with a Paramount+ subscription and read at your own risk!

The latest series from The Big Bang Theory universe has finally hit the 2024 TV schedule, and viewers no doubt want to know how it holds up. As a big fan of Young Sheldon, I love Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, and I think others will feel the same way, even if critics were slightly less enthused. While the series premiere didn't feature Georgie's brother Sheldon or any science stuff, it was still reminiscent of both classic shows.

It's only been one episode, but there is so much I'm already into regarding the new CBS comedy. Even though the title teases a grim future event that may one day come in an episode, here's while I'll be hooked to Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage all the same.

Montana Jordan and Emily Osment As The Leads

The latter seasons of Young Sheldon featured more of Montana Jordan and Emily Osment, but of course, the story mostly surrounded the title character. Now, as the leads in Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, we get to see everything these actors have, and they show quite a lot in the premiere.

I especially love their chemistry as a happily married couple and Georgie's vulnerable moment about being sad about George Sr.'s death. The future is bright for this series if they're at the head of it, and I'm eager to see how their dynamic shifts as the show continues.

The Cameos By The Cooper Family

I think there were a few Young Sheldon fans worried that the Cooper family wouldn't get as much of a spotlight in Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. Hopefully, an appearance in the premiere by Mary Cooper (Zoe Perry) and Connie (Annie Potts) helped put those fears to rest.

We also already know that Raegan Revord will return as Missy Cooper at some point this season, possibly by the fifth episode. As someone who thought Missy deserved her own spinoff, I can't wait to see how the character has changed further following her father's death.

Mandy's Parents

When Young Sheldon was nearing its end, I was one of the first to say I needed to see Mandy's parents, Jim and Audrey McAllister, be a part of the main cast of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. I'm happy to say I thought that Will Sasso and Rachel Bay Jones crushed it in their roles.

I love their dynamic as the meddling mother and peacemaker father, and there's a lot of potential for these characters to go in many different directions. As such, I'm confident the creative team will throw the characters for some interesting loops.

The Recognition Of The Format Change

It was fantastic how Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage immediately pointed out its format change back to The Big Bang Theory's sitcom style. I was apprehensive to see the switch, but honestly, I think all this cast's actors thrive under this format much better than they did in Young Sheldon.

This is especially true for Montana Jordan, whose Georgie hasn't ever lingered in melodrama as much humor and optimism. The character shines with the laugh track, pushing his goofier moments along, so I don't see that being a issue for me in the future.

Suffice it to say, I'm sold on Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage and will be watching this season on CBS on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Those who miss the episodes can always catch them the following day on Paramount+ and continue to stick with CinemaBlend for more on the season as it goes along.