Sounds Like Georgie And Mandy's Relationship Will Hit A Hurdle In First Marriage's Winter Premiere And It’s Sooo ‘90s

The 2025 TV schedule is underway, but we still have time before Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage returns with more episodes. That might be for the best for those who want to see them stay happy together; however, as the synopsis for the winter premiere revealed more tension on the way between the lovers, and the premise to me feels so '90s.

We now know the next struggle Georgie and Mandy will face when the sitcom returns on Thursday, January 30th, at 8:00 p.m. ET. For those tracking all the reasons these two may end their marriage, get ready to add another to the list when "Diet Crap" premieres.

Mandy Will Get A Job Selling A Diet Fad

Diet fads have been around for a long time, no doubt about it, but there's something very 1990s about Mandy getting a job selling diet shakes inside a grocery store. The synopsis, which can be read below, hints at trouble between Mandy and her husband involving her latest gig:

Tensions rise when Georgie intrudes on Mandy’s new sales gig. Meanwhile, Audrey’s conflicted when Jim makes it a point not to coddle Connor.

"Nuvotrim," the brand Mandy is repping in the first images from the return, was not a real diet fad in any decade. That said, it does have the same color scheme as some other diet brands I remember from the '90s, and with a name similiar to other products. It seems like Georgie is going to take some sort of offense to Mandy's new job, and another image from the winter premiere gives a clue to what his beef is.

"Diet Crap" Hints At Georgie Sabotaging Mandy's New Sales Job

Georgie is a no-nonsense kind of guy, so I have to wonder if "Diet Crap" is a reference to a direct line he uses in the upcoming Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage episode. An image we see shows Georgie taking money from a man while Mandy looks upset, suggesting he stole a sale from her. My guess is that Georgie believes that Nuvotrim is a scam, and the guy paid him for steering him away from buying it.

If this is the case, I can see Mandy being very upset. We know she's been self-conscious about making money and having a career, and the last thing she wants is to be a stay-at-home mom while Georgie pulls in money. His potentially sabotaging her latest job could lead to her losing it, which could lead to her harboring some resentment toward him.

It's bad timing, especially since Connor just vouched that Georgie is a great person to Audrey. Mandy's mother has been in her daughter's ear about the marriage failing from the very start, but her son's words made he seemingly have some regrets about doing so. Given Mandy's past issues with her mother, the question is if her advocating for Mandy to stay with Georgie will do more harm than good.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage has been a blast so far, and I've loved the nods to the 90s, like the voice cameo by Jay Leno. I would love to see the show do more of that, but it has a lot more story to tell regarding the couple's marriage and how Georgie coped with the death of George Sr. Season 1 is excellent so far, and I'm hoping we see that quality continues upon return.

Those who still have to catch up on Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage before it returns with new episodes can do so if they have a Paramount+ subscription. As someone who watched Young Sheldon, I love it, and I think others who give it a shot will enjoy it too.