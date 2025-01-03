Station 19’s Danielle Savre Got Lovey Dovey With Grey’s Anatomy Star Kevin McKidd, And Fans Are Just Finding Out They’re Together

Grey’s Anatomy has always been known for its relationships as much as for the medicine being practiced, so it was no surprise that when the spinoff Station 19 debuted in 2018 (before its heartbreaking cancellation in 2024 ), several love connections were made between the two shows. As the firefighters kept things hot with the Grey Sloan surgeons on-screen, a real-life romance formed between Danielle Savre and Kevin McKidd. Following their holiday in Scotland, Savre — who played Maya Bishop on Station 19 — posted some adorably lovey-dovey pics with the Grey’s actor, and fans are apparently just finding out they’re a couple.

Fans have to wait for Grey’s Anatomy’s return to the 2025 TV schedule in March to find out just how much trouble Owen Hunt’s relationship is in , but for the actor portraying the military veteran, love was definitely in the air this Christmas. Danielle Savre shared a bunch of pics and videos to Instagram that showed her fun and romantic Scottish vacation with her partner of over a year:

That’s right, Danielle Savre and Kevin McKidd went public with their relationship back in June 2023, when the Grey’s Anatomy star posted a video of them vacationing in Zambia. However, the above post was a shock to many fans of the Shonda Rhimes creations, and they took to the comments to say so, writing:

Kevin McKidd and Danielle Savre apparently first shared the screen during a Grey’s Anatomy crossover event with Station 19 in 2020, but their characters were never romantically involved. Owen Hunt has primarily been with Teddy Altman (Kim Raver), while Maya Bishop was married to Stefania Spampinato’s Carina DeLuca.

There was hope following Station 19 ’s cancellation that Carina might return to Grey’s Anatomy like Jason George’s Ben Warren , since both characters originated on the medical drama. With Carina being pregnant, that also seemingly left the door open for Danielle Savre to make a guest appearance as Maya. However, Maya’s story was wrapped up pretty well in the future-casting series finale , and despite fans’ enduring hope, there’s been no indication that Carina will return to Grey’s Anatomy.

Danielle Savre has moved on anyway, signing on for Season 2 of NBC’s Found, which returns at 10 p.m. ET Thursday, January 16. Fans of this couple will have to wait a bit longer for Kevin McKidd’s return, as Grey’s Anatomy will remain on hiatus until its return to ABC at 10 p.m. ET Thursday, March 6. For those who want to go back and see how often these two shared the screen, every episode of Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 are available to stream with a Hulu subscription .