The Voice’s Gwen Stefani Jokingly Demands A Recount After Her Final Artist Was Eliminated In The Semifinals

Spoiler alert! This story reveals the five artists who advanced to The Voice Season 24 finale in the December 12 results show.

The finale is set for Season 24 of The Voice. Four artists were voted through and a fifth advanced via Instant Save after some amazing Semifinal performances the night before — including three Taylor Swift trios — setting up a big two nights of music coming next week. The reveal of this season’s finalists, however, marked the end of the road for Gwen Stefani’s team, as her last remaining artist was eliminated, and she took to social media following the taping to (jokingly) question the results of America’s vote.

Country singer Bias’ journey came to an end during the December 12 results show, after performing “Go Rest High on That Mountain” in hopes of winning America’s Instant Save. That didn’t happen, and as Gwen Stefani found herself with no team members left going into the performance finale, she had a message for the fans. In a video on Instagram Stories , she said:

We’re backstage at The Voice. I don’t know if this is the first time that I’ve ever been to the finals with nobody. Especially after, like, Bias is just so cool and so real and genuine and authentic, all the things I’ve been saying. So I am sad, but like I say, we all go home, and I just want to say thank you for watching, and whoever did vote, thank you. And Bias, I’ll see you in Tishomingo.

It sounds like the Tennessee singer has scored himself an invitation to Oklahoma, possibly to play at Blake Shelton’s bar Ole Red, which is located in Tishomingo. Speaking of the former Voice coach , I sure hope he voted for Team Gwen’s singer , because she seemed out for blood in a short video she posted to Stories right after the other, dramatically shouting:

And I want a recount!

Whether she wanted to double-check the results of the overnight vote or the Instant Save (or both) was unclear, but it was obvious that she was just kidding, as she couldn’t even feign fury without cracking a smile.

(Image credit: Gwen Stefani's Instagram Stories)

Gwen Stefani’s team looked like it might be in trouble from the beginning of the live shows, but her artist wasn’t the only one sent home Tuesday night. In fact, each coach lost one singer, with Niall Horan’s Nini Iris; Reba McEntire’s Jordan Rainer and John Legend’s Mac Royals all saying goodbye.

That means that the Top 5 contestants who will compete in the star-studded Season 24 finale are: Mara Justine and Huntley from Team Niall; Jacquie Roar and Ruby Leigh from Team Reba; and Lila Forde from Team Legend.

What an impressive two nights it’s going to be! NBC announced its plans for the Season 24 finale, and in addition to the finalists performing solo, with their coaches and as part of a Top 12 group number, Monday’s performance finale will see the return of Season 22 winner Bryce Leatherwood. The celebration continues Tuesday with appearances by Earth, Wind & Fire, Keith Urban, AJR, Jelly Roll, Tyla and Dan + Shay.