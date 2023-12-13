The Voice’s Gwen Stefani Jokingly Demands A Recount After Her Final Artist Was Eliminated In The Semifinals
The Season 24 finalists have been named.
Spoiler alert! This story reveals the five artists who advanced to The Voice Season 24 finale in the December 12 results show.
The finale is set for Season 24 of The Voice. Four artists were voted through and a fifth advanced via Instant Save after some amazing Semifinal performances the night before — including three Taylor Swift trios — setting up a big two nights of music coming next week. The reveal of this season’s finalists, however, marked the end of the road for Gwen Stefani’s team, as her last remaining artist was eliminated, and she took to social media following the taping to (jokingly) question the results of America’s vote.
Country singer Bias’ journey came to an end during the December 12 results show, after performing “Go Rest High on That Mountain” in hopes of winning America’s Instant Save. That didn’t happen, and as Gwen Stefani found herself with no team members left going into the performance finale, she had a message for the fans. In a video on Instagram Stories, she said:
It sounds like the Tennessee singer has scored himself an invitation to Oklahoma, possibly to play at Blake Shelton’s bar Ole Red, which is located in Tishomingo. Speaking of the former Voice coach, I sure hope he voted for Team Gwen’s singer, because she seemed out for blood in a short video she posted to Stories right after the other, dramatically shouting:
Whether she wanted to double-check the results of the overnight vote or the Instant Save (or both) was unclear, but it was obvious that she was just kidding, as she couldn’t even feign fury without cracking a smile.
Gwen Stefani’s team looked like it might be in trouble from the beginning of the live shows, but her artist wasn’t the only one sent home Tuesday night. In fact, each coach lost one singer, with Niall Horan’s Nini Iris; Reba McEntire’s Jordan Rainer and John Legend’s Mac Royals all saying goodbye.
That means that the Top 5 contestants who will compete in the star-studded Season 24 finale are: Mara Justine and Huntley from Team Niall; Jacquie Roar and Ruby Leigh from Team Reba; and Lila Forde from Team Legend.
What an impressive two nights it’s going to be! NBC announced its plans for the Season 24 finale, and in addition to the finalists performing solo, with their coaches and as part of a Top 12 group number, Monday’s performance finale will see the return of Season 22 winner Bryce Leatherwood. The celebration continues Tuesday with appearances by Earth, Wind & Fire, Keith Urban, AJR, Jelly Roll, Tyla and Dan + Shay.
Tune into NBC at 8 p.m. ET Monday, December 18, and at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday, December 19, to see the conclusion of The Voice’s 24th season. Episodes are available to stream the next day with a Peacock subscription.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Most Popular
By Adam Holmes
By Adam Holmes
By Carly Levy
By Mick Joest
By Mick Joest
By Ryan LaBee
By Dirk Libbey